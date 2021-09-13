DFDS A/S: DFDS: MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT GROWTH CONTINUED IN MOST REGIONS

INVESTOR NEWS NO. 28/2021

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in August 2021 were 0.6% above 2020. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 1.9 ppt to -1.3%.

The volumes transported in August 2021 by the Baltic Sea and Mediterranean business units were well above August 2020. North Sea volumes were on level as automotive volumes were negatively impacted by the current global supply chain bottlenecks. Volumes for each of the three business units were above 2019.

Following a decrease in the total Channel market, and re-introduction of a ferry taken out of the market in 2020 by an operator, the Channel volumes were below 2020, adjusted for the Dunkirk-Rosslare route opened at the beginning of 2021.





Ferry - passenger: The total number of passengers in August 2021 was 38.9% below 2020 reflecting a continued negative impact from travel restrictions as well as a temporary easing of restrictions in the first half of August 2020. Baltic Sea's passenger volumes continued to be above 2020.

DFDS ferry volumes August LTM* Freight 2020 2021 Change 2019-20 2020-21 Change Lane metres, '000 3,282 3,303 0.6% 39,409 43,883 11.4% Passenger 2020 2021 Change 2019-20 2020-21 Change Passengers, '000 257 157 -38.9% 2,672 735 -72.5% *Last twelve months

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS' European route network.

DFDS' ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the linkto see a map of the entire network.

The September volume report is expected to be published on 12 October 2021.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





