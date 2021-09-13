Japan's first major leap toward digital therapeutics in the field of hypertension

The results of a Japanese Phase III domestic multicenter randomized controlled trial of a digital therapeutic app for hypertension (DTx) jointly developed by CureApp, Inc. (CEO Kohta Satake; hereafter "the Company") and Jichi Medical University were presented by Professor Kazuomi Kario of Jichi University's Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at the European Society of Cardiology Congress held at the end of August 2021 (ESC Congress 2021 The Digital Experience: Late Breaking Trials in Hypertension). The results of this trial were also published in the European Heart Journal, one of the world's leading journals on cardiovascular disease.

Overview of the digital therapeutic intervention (HERB system) for essential hypertension. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Summary of the clinical trial

This clinical trial*1 ran from January 2020 to December 2020 evaluating the efficacy and safety of the therapeutic app for patients with essential hypertension. This trial was performed as a comparative study of two groups, a control group who received guidance on lifestyle changes based on the Guidelines for the Management of Hypertension 2019 (hereafter, the "Guidelines")*2, and an intervention group who used this therapeutic app in addition to applying lifestyle changes in accordance with said Guidelines.

This represented the world's first trial of a therapeutic app for the purpose of regulatory approval in the field of hypertension.

Efficacy and clinical significance of the hypertension therapeutic app

The difference in the 24-hour systolic blood pressure between the groups (adjusted mean value) based on ABPM*3 at the study entry point of 12 weeks the primary evaluation item was -2.4 mmHg, indicating a significant hypotensive effect in the intervention group using the therapeutic app compared to the control group (Fig. 1).

The control group was provided guidance on lifestyle changes, and had their blood pressure monitored every day. A difference in the 24-hour systolic blood pressure between the groups based on ABPM of -2.4 mmHg represents a clinically significant change, reducing the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and cerebrovascular diseases by 10.7%.*4

Further, the difference between the groups in terms of morning home SBP (systolic blood pressure) at the 12 week mark of the study was -4.3 mmHg (Fig. 1), an effect that was sustained until the 24 week mark. A J-HOP study*5 of patients at risk of cardiovascular disease in Japan found that morning home SBP is an independent risk factor for cerebral apoplexy, showing that an increase in systolic blood pressure of 10 mmHg increased the risk of a stroke by 36%. The 10 mmHg reduction of morning home SBP provided when using this therapeutic app demonstrates a clinically significant outcome in reducing cardiovascular diseases, while also demonstrating the effectiveness of the therapeutic app as an option for treating hypertension in the future.

About hypertension

Hypertension is highly prevalent in Japan, with some 43 million*2 patients nationwide, and medical costs associated with hypertension upwards of around 1.8 trillion yen*6. Hypertension is the highest risk factor for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases (stroke and heart disease), and an estimated 100,000 people*7 die of hypertension-induced cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases every year. Despite this, only 10 million people*8 are said to receive continuous treatment for hypertension, and mild stage medical intervention remains inadequate, with 70% of patients failing to meet their target blood pressure, or left untreated. While the importance of early adoption of sustainable lifestyle changes outside medical clinics and at home in order to maximize the benefit of treatments is being emphasized, there are large numbers of patients that are not receiving treatment at a medical clinic and, even for patients that are receiving treatment, there are limits to what doctors can achieve by providing individually-tailored lifestyle guidance within a limited consultation time frame.

The potential of a "therapeutic app" for hypertension

While lifestyle improvements are vital for treating hypertension, maintaining such changes is dependent on a patient's values and motivation, their workplace and home environment, and other factors. This presents challenges for effective intervention by medical institutions.

In response to these issues, the DTx app automatically delivers personalized treatment guidance directly to the individual (optimal nutritional, exercise, and sleeping advice based on IoT blood pressure monitoring and lifestyle habit logs, and notifications prompting behavioral changes). This form of treatment encourages awareness and helps patients to adopt sustainable lifestyle changes, thereby providing a therapeutic effect that lowers blood pressure and alleviates hypertension. Doctors can also use the doctor's app to check up on the lifestyle changes the patient has made, while the therapeutic app helps bring the patient and doctor closer together, improving the quality of medical care and facilitating the adoption of sustainable lifestyle changes.

Details on the presentation and paper releasing the results of this clinical trial

[European Society of Cardiology (ESC Congress 2021 The Digital Experience)]

Late Breaking Trials in Hypertension

Speaker: Kazuomi Kario Jichi Medical University Tochigi, Japan

https://digital-congress.escardio.org/ESC-Congress?_ga=2.248172036.2087792987.1628038424-1168805000.1620870041

[European Heart Journal]

Efficacy of a digital therapeutics system in the management of essential hypertension: the HERB-DH1 pivotal trial

About CureApp, Inc.

CureApp, Inc. is a medtech startup that conducts research and development and manufactures and distributes software medical devices. They focus on the development of Therapeutic Apps that realize the new medical concept of applying advanced software technology and medical evidence to treat diseases. In August 2020, CureApp obtained regulatory approval for "CureApp SC," the first nicotine addiction treatment application and CO checker in Japan, and in December of the same year, it received approval for national insurance reimbursement.

The following digital therapeutics are also currently undergoing research and development

NASH (nonalcoholic steato-hepatitis) therapeutic app (jointly developed with the University of Tokyo Hospital, clinical trial ongoing)

Alcohol dependency therapeutic app(jointly researched with the National Hospital Organization KURIHAMA Medical and Addiction Center, clinical trial started at the Okayama City Hospital, Okayama City General Medical Center)

Cancer patient support therapeutic app (jointly developed with the DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED)

CureApp also draws upon the knowledge accumulated through the development of these therapeutic apps for medical institutions to provide the "ascure Smoking Cessation Program" and "Specific Health Guidance-based ascure Smoking Cessation Program," a mobile health program for corporations that has been taken up at over 200 corporations and health insurance associations. CureApp leverages their knowledge in servicing both medical and corporate clients in providing an online smoking cessation program, "ascureDr. Smoking Cessation Program," to health insurance associations, corporations, and municipalities to facilitate CureApp SCprescriptions.

Moving forward, CureApp will look to sequentially roll out their digital therapeutics solutions worldwide.

* "CureApp SC" is a registered trademark of CureApp.

[CureApp, Inc. Company Profile]

Representative Director and CEO: Kohta Satake

Head office: Kodenma-Cho YS building 4F, 12-5, Nihonbashi Kodenma-Cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business description: Development of medical device programs, mobile health-related services

URL: http://cureapp.co.jp/

[Jichi Medical University Overview]

Name: Jichi Medical University

Representative: Director, Toshio Oishi

Address: 3311-1 Yakushiji, Shimotsuke-shi, Tochigi-ken, Japan

URL: http://www.jichi.ac.jp/

