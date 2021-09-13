Nasdaq Vilnius: The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government Eurobonds that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2021-09-13: ISIN code XS2168038417 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCA02525A -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNA02525A -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2021-09-20 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2025-05-06 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 1000 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,0 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % -0,410 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % -0,381 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % -0,350 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 164 900 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 100 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 75 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 76 801 614,72 -------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.