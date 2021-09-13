The project will be built in Braila county, southern Romania, at a cost of approximately $42.6 million. Hidroelectrica also wants to build several floating solar plants, totaling 5 MW, at some of its hydropower facilities.Romanian state-owned hydropower provider Hidroelectrica is seeking experts to conduct the feasibility study for a 45 MW ground-mounted PV project it wants to develop in Tudor Vladimirescu, in Braila county, Muntenia, southern Romania, according to the website Licitatie-Publica.ro. The project is the first solar power station planned by the company, which currently owns and operates ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...