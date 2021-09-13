Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that David Harries has joined the company as Executive Underwriter, Executive and Professional Lines, UK.

"David will play a key role as we continue to expand our Executive and Professional Lines portfolio, and we are pleased to welcome him to our team," said Vanessa Maxwell, Head of E&P, UK. "His great depth and breadth of underwriting and leadership experience further elevates our ability to problem-solve with customers and deliver highly customized solutions, backed by unparalleled financial strength and claims service."

David has more than three decades of experience in both Lloyd's and company markets in the UK. He was most recently Active Underwriter DCH386 and Head of Financial Lines at QBE Insurance. He holds a bachelor's degree from Queen Mary University of London.

David is based in BHSI's office in London and can be reached at +44 7883 327743 or David.harries@bhspecialty.com

