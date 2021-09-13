Fobi AI Inc.: Fobi Launches CheckVax Validator, The First Universal App-less Proof of Vaccination Validation Solution That Also Provides Unified Digital Health Interoperability Across All Jurisdictions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021which to date have been adopted to validate vaccination credentials in California, New York and Louisiana, British Columbia and Quebec.



Fobi believes that CheckVax Validator is the only app-less solution available on the market today that will validate all proof of vaccination credentials.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson states: "As we are fielding inquiries from various countries around the world, we have designed and developed the CheckVax Validator to be a true turnkey universal application in an effort to support various levels of government mandates and business needs worldwide. With a goal of providing and supporting an interoperable digital healthcare solution, we have designed a simple interface that venue and retail operators can seamlessly integrate into their existing business practices while providing utility with the value of our other core Fobi solutions."

Fobi's validation solution is a mobile app-less web-based solution that runs in a browser on iPhone or Android, which means there is no app to download and configure, providing the utmost simplicity in usability.

As more jurisdictions roll out proof of vaccination requirements, governments around the world are beginning to publish details of the standards they are using for the QR codes that enable validation. This has proven to be a challenge for residents, businesses and governments within the same jurisdiction but no system currently exists to validate vaccination records across international or even national State and Provincial boundaries.

Fobi's CheckVax Validator provides seamless interoperability across all global jurisdictions for all SHC QR based proof of vaccination credentials. Fobi intends to add support for all new releases.

In Canada, to help Canadian businesses remain compliant with Covid vaccine mandates, Fobi has added full support for the BC and Quebec proof of vaccination QR codes to CheckVax Validator.

Fobi CTO Tamer Shafik states: "This is a difficult time for businesses everywhere, and our goal is to support them in their ability to comply with the vaccine mandates that are being rolled out worldwide. We pride ourselves on our development speed and agility, which enables us to respond quickly to changing market needs, and build solutions that can be deployed in a matter of days, not weeks or months."

Fobi previously announced on September 10th, 2021 the integration of Fobi's Wallet pass solution (including the CheckVax Digital Vaccination Verification service) with the Hedera Consensus Service. Hedera Hashgraph's public ledger technology enables Fobi to provide the most secure mobile wallet and proof of vaccination credentials in the market. Notably with the Hedera Hashgraph Integration, Fobi became the first company globally to issue mobile wallet-based digital credentials on the Hedera distributed ledger.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

