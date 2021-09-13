- (PLX AI) - United Internet shares fell 2.5%, though they bounced off morning lows, after the company canceled its share buyback without explanation.
- • United Internet terminatedits share buyback program after spending only EUR 18.7 million out of the EUR 160 million initially planned when the program started last month
- • The program was supposed to end in April next year
- • It's possible that the cancellation is due to a lack of liquidity in the shares, analysts speculated
