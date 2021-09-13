Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Deal? Große Spekulation: Nach Aldi der nächste Riese…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJTY ISIN: KYG9830F1063 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.09.2021 | 12:28
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ready-to-Ride Style: Yadea Celebrates the Pursuit of Beauty as In-Person Fashion Shows Return

MUNICH, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world gradually returns to a "new normal", September will see the return of in-person fashion shows for Autumn/Winter 2021. As design and fashion once again become hot topics in the global arena, Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, is celebrating the pursuit of beauty with its latest line-up of electric scooters.

Since its inception, Yadea's core focus has always been to improve the driving experience for customers. Under this premise, the company has continued to defy convention by pursuing a more modern, stylish and diversified design to meet the aesthetic needs of its customers around the world.

"Humanity's pursuit of beauty is endless. Over the years, with the aim to "electrify your life", Yadea has continued to redefine beauty in electric two-wheelers by exploring new trends and partnering with the world's top design agencies. Our vehicles have not only received numerous accolades, but we've also garnered a reputation for style amongst consumers globally. Today, our product line boasts a strong design aesthetic and a high level of artistic flair," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

Highlighting a refined exterior design, which is puristic and sleek, the Yadea G5 series won the International Design Excellence Award(IDEA) in 2019. The vehicle has evolved from previous Yadea products with a striped LED headlight for stronger visual impact, instead of traditional round or rounded rectangle main lights. The G5 is also available in four colors, so riders can express themselves with a shade that echoes their design preferences.

Meanwhile, the modern and design-oriented C1S exemplifies Yadea's commitment to delivering a refined riding experience that combines high quality, high performance and high value. Designed by KISKA, the C1S sports a stylish, streamlined structure that echoes the golden ratio and makes a statement on the road, while individual lamps echo the Yadea logo for enhanced brand recognition. Yadea's C1S has won the love of design enthusiasts worldwide and even received the coveted Red Dot Award in 2020.

Yadea's pursuit of beauty has only been made possible by bringing together independent design and partnerships with leading international studios to develop the next generation of high-end electric two-wheeler products. In addition to partnerships with Giovannoni Design, AMV Design and Boxer over the years, the company launched the industry-pioneering partnership with Studio F.A. Porsche earlier this year, which generated significant industry buzz due to cutting-edge design and Yadea's self-developed innovative technology.

Looking ahead, Yadea will continue to provide a refined riding experience and enhance its product performance through increased investment in R&D. At the same time, the company will continue its pursuit of beauty by exploring new ways to surpass its own design standards and imagine even more stylish and diversified vehicles to beautifully electrify life.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 50 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 35,000+ retailers worldwide. Sales from Yadea products have helped save 9.07 million tons of petrol and eliminate 31.06 million tons of CO2 emissions - the equivalent of planting 31.06 billion trees. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

For more information, visit our:
Official Website: https://www.yadea.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yadea.Official
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/YADEA.GLOBAL/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YadeaGlobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623800/The_modern_and_design_oriented_C1S_exemplifies_Yadea_s_commitment_to_delivering_a_refined_riding_exp.jpg

YADEA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.