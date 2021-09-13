With the Dabdaba/Al-Dibdibah solar field now having been combined with the Shagaya clean energy development, bids for the former's EPC contract were reportedly received last week. It is unclear whether the facility will have a generation capacity of 1 GW, 1.5 GW or 'up to 3 GW.'The three-and-a-half-years delayed Dabdaba solar project planned by the government of Kuwait is back out for tender, according to a report on Dubai-based trade news website Energy and Utilities. An article posted on the site yesterday reported the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) - which has taken over ...

