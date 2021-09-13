DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of trading

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

The following securities are suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00 on 13/09/2021 pending publication of the issuer's annual accounts in accordance with the AQSE Rulebook:

Igraine plc

Ordinary Shares

Symbol: KING

ISIN: GB00BM9CKV18

The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

