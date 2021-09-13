DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of trading
SUSPENSION OF TRADING
The following securities are suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00 on 13/09/2021 pending publication of the issuer's annual accounts in accordance with the AQSE Rulebook:
Igraine plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: KING
ISIN: GB00BM9CKV18
