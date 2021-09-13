H.I.G. Capital, ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative asset management firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that an affiliate has sold Fiora Bath Collections, S.L. ("Fiora" or the "Company") to The Engineered Stone Group ("ES Group").

Fiora is a leading manufacturer of resin shower trays, bathroom furniture, wall panels, washbasins, and other bathroom products, operating from a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant located in Nájera (La Rioja, Spain) and selling its products to over 30 countries.

H.I.G. acquired a majority stake in 2018 and since then has achieved a number of important milestones, including:

Strengthening the Company's innovation, design and product development capabilities, consolidating Fiora's leading position in the European premium shower tray segment

Expanding Fiora's international footprint by entering into new markets in Europe and North America

Entering new product segments (bathroom furniture) and channels (private labels and DIY)

Further developing Fiora's agent network and its direct access to more than 2,000 independent professional retailers

Investing in the Company's operational capabilities and logistics network to ensure market leading customer service levels and short lead-times

Increasing the volume of shower trays sold by over 40%

Fernando Soriano, CEO of Fiora, stated: "We would like to thank H.I.G. for their close and trusting support and their strategic guidance over the last four years. Together, we have strengthened Fiora's position as a leading shower tray manufacturer in Europe. H.I.G. has been a true partner for the management team, significantly supporting us in professionalizing the Company and pursuing an ambitious growth strategy."

Jaime Bergel, Managing Director of H.I.G. Spain commented: "We are delighted to have supported Fiora in its transformation, and its successful growth path towards a true European market leader. The Company is now perfectly positioned for further growth on a global scale and we wish the management team continued success in the future."

About Fiora

About The Engineered Stone Group

The Engineered Stone Group was established by The Cranemere Group to build a leading material specialist in the broader bathroom product market. ES Group offers a full suite of engineered stone bathroom products, including basins, bathtubs, shower trays and wall panels presence in all relevant European countries. The ES Group is made up of Marmite, Acquabella, F+D Group, Mcbath, Nuovvo and Fiora.

