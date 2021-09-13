Tempus Resources Ltd: Tempus Submits Application for Underground Drilling at Elizabeth

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce it has filed an amendment to the Notice of Work (NoW) for its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia to re-establish and extend the existing Lower Portal underground adit for underground exploration drilling.

The current drill program at Elizabeth is focused on the South West Vein (See Figure 1). Extended access from the historical Lower Portal adit will provide an ideal position for drilling along strike to the north of the South West Vein. The development plan will lengthen an existing 880 metre drift by approximately 100 metres and excavate a 300 metre crosscut parallel to the South West Vein, with a planned 8 exploration drill bays for drilling on approximately 50 to 100 metre centres (see Figure 2). In total, 7,600 metres of drilling is proposed over approximately 50 holes to extend the resource of the South West Vein. This expands Tempus current 12,000 metre drilling program at Elizabeth to 19,600 metres.

Figure 1: Elizabeth South West Vein Exploration Drilling

Figure 2: Lower Portal Adit Exploration Drift Development

Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented "Utilising the existing underground development adit provides the ideal access for drilling the lower extension of the South West Vein at Elizabeth. This will allow for much more efficient drilling of this northern ore shoot zone along strike with the target to significantly expand the existing resource at Elizabeth."

Underground development on the Elizabeth Gold Project was first established in the mid-late 1940's when the Upper and Lower exploration adits were established on the project. The most recent underground exploration work was completed in 2011 where 4,175 meters was drilled form the "Upper" underground development.

Drilling the northern section of the South West Vein from underground significantly reduces the length of the drill holes to intersect the target areas and will allow for easier exploration drilling during winter months. In 2011, approximately 4,175 metres of drilling was completed from the Upper Portal access at Elizabeth. Current surface drilling on the northern section of the South West Vein extends approximately 150- 200 metres depth from surface. From the planned underground drilling locations off the 2050 mrl Portal adit, Tempus will be access the South West Vein from approximately 300 to 400 metres below surface providing an ideal base for extending the current South West Vein resource below the vertical extent of existing drilling.

Tempus has drilled a total of 19 holes on the South West Vein at Elizabeth since June. Assays have been received on the first four drill holes completed this year and assays are pending on the remainder. Surface drilling is continuing on focused on extending the strike of the South West Vein to the south to begin testing the extension of the vein sets as potentially identified by the geophysical survey results announced 13 August 2021.

Elizabeth assay results for 2021 holes received to date:

EZ 21-04 - 4.00m at 31.2g/t gold from 122.00m, including; 1.50m at 52.1g/t gold from 123.00m; and 0.50m at 72.0g/t gold from 124.00m

EZ 21-02 - 6.60m at 8.40g/t gold from 102.40m, including; 1.10m at 46.3g/t gold at 105.40m

EZ 21-03 - 6.40m at 7.22g/t gold from 88.60m, including; 1.30m at 19.8g/t gold from 90.00m

EZ 21-01 - 1.80m at 6.37g/t gold from 94.80m, including; 0.50m at 20.5g/t gold from 83.5m.

See Tempus announcements on 10 August 2021 and 16 August 2021 for full details of the drill assay results.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass, who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the province of BC (APEGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Piepgrass has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information:

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD

Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such Page | 4 risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2021 dated May 14, 2021 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

