DBRS Morningstar announced the appointment of Mudasar Chaudhry as Head of European Structured Finance and Covered Bond Research, effective immediately.

Based in London, Chaudhry will be responsible for DBRS Morningstar's European securitisation and covered bond rating research as well as coordinating with the European Structured Finance rating teams and other credit business units.

Chaudhry will report to Christian Aufsatz, Head of European Structured Finance at DBRS Morningstar. Commenting on the appointment, Aufsatz said: "Considering the current environment of higher-than-usual macroeconomic uncertainty and the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the performance of loan portfolios, we want to strengthen our focus on exceptional research providing insight into our credit views especially now as investor-placed European securitisation issuance is recovering."

"It is crucial to be well coordinated and disciplined on research, thus I am glad to have Mudasar Chaudhry in his new role. Mudasar will enable us to maintain and further develop our thought leadership in European structured finance and covered bond research," added Aufsatz.

Chaudhry joined DBRS Morningstar in 2011 as a lead analyst on the European Structured Credit team and has been integral to the success of the European Structured Finance group since. "Having led the analytical process for a range of multifaceted structured finance transactions and rating methodologies, I am looking forward to transitioning into a role that will be at the forefront of any developments in structured finance," noted Chaudhry.

Chaudhry has over 15 years of experience in the European structured finance and loans markets, previously working with PGIM, Bluecrest Capital Management, and Fitch Ratings. He holds a Master of Engineering with first-class honours in Aerospace Engineering from Queen Mary University of London.

For questions regarding this press release, please contact Dennis Ferreira at +44 20 3356 1555 or european.communications@dbrsmorningstar.com.

ABOUT DBRS MORNINGSTAR:

DBRS Morningstar is a global credit ratings business with approximately 700 employees in eight offices globally. On July 2, 2019, Morningstar, Inc. completed its acquisition of DBRS to expand global asset class coverage and provide investors with an enhanced platform featuring thought leadership, analysis, and research. DBRS Morningstar is committed to empowering investor success, serving the market through leading-edge technology and raising the bar for the industry.

DBRS Morningstar is the world's fourth-largest credit ratings agency and a market leader in Canada, the U.S., and Europe in multiple asset classes. We rate more than 3,000 issuers and 60,000 securities worldwide and are driven to bring more clarity, diversity, and responsiveness to the ratings process. Our approach and size provide the agility to respond to customers' needs, while being large enough to provide the necessary expertise and resources. Visit us at learn/dbrsmorningstar.

Notes:

For more information on this industry, visit www.dbrsmorningstar.com or contact us at info@dbrsmorningstar.com.

DBRS Ratings Limited

20 Fenchurch Street, 31st Floor, London EC3M 3BY United Kingdom

Tel. +44(0) 20 7855 6600

Registered and incorporated under the laws of England and Wales: Company No. 7139960

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005415/en/

Contacts:

Dennis Ferreira +44 20 3356 1555 european.communications@dbrsmorningstar.com