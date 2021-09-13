Delivering 24/7 convenient access to fresh, local produce helping consumers to make sustainable choices

Global technology company Glory, has today announced the launch of a new Internet-of-Things enabled vending solution with Germany's largest railway operator Deutsche Bahn.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005334/en/

Annika Jung using Glory's Zugvogel IoT enabled vending maching (Photo: Business Wire)

Passengers at two busy stations in the Munich area will now be able to select fresh, locally sourced produce, either in advance via a web app accessible through their smartphone or directly at the machine.

The first of its kind at any railway station in Germany and branded "Zugvogel" by Deutsche Bahn, the Glory solution combines IoT-enabled hardware with cloud-based software. The connected nature of the solution allows not just convenient consumer ordering through the app, but remote monitoring of the temperature within the refrigerated unit and sell-by dates of the individual items to ensure freshness, together with detailed stock levels to maximise availability of popular products while avoiding waste.

With increased consumer interest in understanding more about their food choices, details of ingredients. allergens and the source of the items available are displayed both through the app and via a large screen on the machine. As part of heightened focus on sustainability and environmental impact, food traceability is becoming more important for many consumers and every product purchased through the Zugvogel machines can be tracked backed to the original, local producer.

When talking about the solution Dominik Cipa, Director of Innovation at Glory Global Solutions said "We are delighted to be working with such a globally recognised company as Deutsche Bahn on this project. Our combined cloud-based software and internet of things hardware delivers a complete solution responding to the increasing consumer desire for convenient access, 24 hours a day seven days a week, to fresh locally sourced food choices."

"With the 'Zugvogel' products, travellers and residents can eat healthily, support local producers and thus contribute to a sustainable lifestyle. This particularly benefits commuters who can provide themselves with a healthy meal 'to go' on their way to work or on their way home. With this service, we want to make the stations more attractive for our guests and thus win more people for the environmentally friendly railway," said Deutsche Bahn's Mareike Schoppe, station manager for the stations in Munich and the surrounding area.

Following the initial two installations, Deutsche Bahn is planning to deploy further units at stations in Munich City and potentially across Germany.

- ENDS -

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, QSR, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 11,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005334/en/

Contacts:

Glory Media Contact

Paul Race

Vice President, Strategic Marketing

paul.race@glory-global.com

+44 7887 052366



Deutsche Bahn Media Contact

Gabriele Schlott

Head of Regional Office Communications Bavaria

press.m@deutschebahn.com

+49 (0)89 13081510