Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Notification of changes to the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (165/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") has decided to make changes to Supplement D of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (the "Rulebook"). The changes will enter into force on 1 October 2021 and relate only to the Exchange (not Nasdaq's other Nordic markets). The changes relate only to the listing process at the Exchange, thus they have no bearing on Issuers whose instruments are already admitted to trading. The changes also do not apply to Issuers which have already initiated a listing process at the Exchange prior to 1 October 2021. The changes will become mandatory for all Issuers initiating a listing process at the Exchange as of 1 January 2022. Between 1 October 2021 and 31 December 2021 it is therefore voluntary for Issuers initiating a listing process at the Exchange to follow the new rules. The main changes in the revised Rulebook, Supplement D, are as follows: Part B -- It is clarified that Admission Form A shall be signed and submitted to the Exchange no later than three months before the date on which the intended Request for Admission Assessment is to be considered by the Listing Committee. -- The Issuer shall appoint a Listing Auditor to review whether the Issuer fulfils the Admission Requirements and whether it would be appropriate to approve the Issuer's Shares for admission to trading at the Exchange. This replaces the current setup whereby the Exchange appoints an Exchange Auditor to perform this review. -- It is clarified in guidance text in relation to advance rulings by the Listing Committee that: -- Nasdaq Surveillance should be contacted in the first place to discuss the handling of such questions. -- The Listing Committee shall receive requests for advance ruling no later than five business days before the relevant Listing Committee meeting. General remarks regarding the implementation of the changes It follows from the Rulebook (1.2.1.) that issuers are to be given at least 30 days' notice of changes before these enter into force. Accordingly, this Regulatory Notice is published one month before the revised Rulebook entering into force, on 11 October 2021. Details are available on the Exchange's website: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/rules-regulations-stockholm NASDAQ STOCKHOLM