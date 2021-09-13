The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces August 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its August 2021 sales revenue and volumes by business unit.

Potash (1) August 2021 August 2020 Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes (2) 610 741 Sales revenue in millions $196 $154

Mosaic Fertilizantes (1) August 2021 August 2020 Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes (2) 1,134 1,266 Sales revenue in millions $602 $393

Phosphates (1) August 2021 August 2020 Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes (2) 666 743 Sales revenue in millions $465 $261

(1) The revenue and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2) Tonnes = finished product tonnes

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com .

