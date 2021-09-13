The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces August 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its August 2021 sales revenue and volumes by business unit.
Potash (1)
August 2021
August 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes (2)
610
741
Sales revenue in millions
$196
$154
Mosaic Fertilizantes (1)
August 2021
August 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes (2)
1,134
1,266
Sales revenue in millions
$602
$393
Phosphates (1)
August 2021
August 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes (2)
666
743
Sales revenue in millions
$465
$261
(1) The revenue and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.
(2) Tonnes = finished product tonnes
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com .
