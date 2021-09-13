CATO SMS Appoints Dr. Teresa Nunes Chief Medical Officer

Pharmaceutical Physician to Spearhead Global Provider's Growing Medical Services & Pharmacovigilance Groups

CARY, N.C., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CATO SMS, a global provider of specialized clinical research solutions, announced today the appointment of Teresa Nunes, M.D. as chief medical officer. Dr. Nunes will lead the company's fast-growing medical services and pharmacovigilance groups. She also will provide customers with strategic support in trial design and execution in complex development areas, including oncology, cell and gene therapy, immunology and rare diseases.

A highly experienced pharmaceutical physician, Dr. Nunes brings to CATO SMS nearly 20 years of global clinical research and drug safety experience. Highlights of her career include:

participating in designing and supervising medical teams and operations for more than 100 clinical studies across all phases (I-IV)

leading global cross-functional teams and managing multi-million dollar research and development budgets for pharmaceutical businesses and contract research organizations (CROs)

advising and contributing to numerous scientific advice meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Health Canada

co-inventing five patent applications

publishing 50+ peer-reviewed articles and presenting 80+ scientific abstracts in clinical research

"Teresa enhances the depth and breadth of our team's considerable medical expertise and experience," said Mark A. Goldberg, M.D., executive chairman, CATO SMS. "She is an industry veteran with an impressive background in leading teams through complex clinical studies to bring new products to market. Teresa's experience builds on our company's strong foundation of scientific knowledge and innovative thinking to support clients with accelerating the delivery of novel treatments to patients who need them."

Dr. Nunes joins CATO SMS from Premier Research, where she was vice president and global head of medical affairs. She has served in medical leadership roles at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, BlueClinical, PRA Health Sciences and Bial. Dr. Nunes holds a master's degree in clinical pharmacology from the University of Surrey and a master's in business administration from Fernando Pessoa University. She earned her doctor of medicine degree from the University of Coimbra and is board certified in clinical pharmacology.

About CATO SMS

CATO SMS is a global provider of clinical research solutions, including strategic consulting and full-service clinical trial operations. With more than 30 years of experience focusing on the needs of small and emerging biopharmaceutical companies, CATO SMS effectively designs and executes studies - from strategy to approval ?- in complex indications and modalities across a variety of therapeutic areas with a proven center of excellence in oncology. CATO SMS' regulatory, therapeutic and operational expertise enables the company to meet goals and exceed expectations. Visit CATO-SMS.com for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1613274/Teresa_Nunes.jpg