Winmate Inc.: Winmate Presents the World's First 14" Convertible Rugged Laptop L140TG-4

TAIPEI, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmate, a rugged computing industry leader, announced its new L140TG Rugged Laptop powered with Intel Core Tiger Lake and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise operating system. The L140TG supports comprehensive wireless connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ GLONASS, and 4G LTE (optional) to keep workers connected in even the most remote locations. Also, it features a 14-inch daylight readable panel 1920 x 1080 with direct optical bonding, anti-glare treatment, and a user-friendly projective capacitive touch screen. L140TG series offers a new generation of compact and lightweight portability in a robust form factor.

"At Winmate, we see a growing demand for enterprise mobility solutions," says Cathy Hsu, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The L140TG is specially created for mobile workforces, combining ruggedness, functionality, and portability to create a reliable yet versatile laptop that matches to various challenges and situations."

Get the job done anytime and anywhere with Winmate L140TG rugged laptop and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise.

Certified IP65 rating and MIL-STD-810H for Public Safety and Military Applications

Proper rugged laptops ought to conform with MIL-STD 810H, the durability standards created by the US Department of Defense that pinpoints all the performance tests to ensure the products meet the specific requirements for various military-related purposes. Also, an Ingress Protection (IP) rating defines how resistant the computer is when subjected to a dirty/dusty environment, moisture, and even water splash.

The L140TG Series Rugged Laptop is designed to be ready to go wherever your duty takes. With IP65 rating protection and passed the MIL-STD 810H shock, drop, and vibration tests, the L140TG is demonstrated toughness to withstand repeated drops, extreme temperatures, altitudes, humidity, water, and dust exposure. Suitable for public safety and military applications.

Enterprise Mobility Solution

Purpose-built for the fieldworker, the L140TG has a 2 MP front camera and 8 MP rear camera with autofocus and LED light (optional) for data collection and video communications. Complementary with a wide range of optional add-ons, including a built-in fingerprint scanner, RFID, or smart card reader. For maximum functionality, users can also choose from the vast range of the L140TG customized accessories - spare battery and battery charger- which come in handy for field use.

Availability

The new L140TG rugged laptop is now available for order. For more information, please get in touch with Winmate's sales team at sales@winmate.com.tw or NASales@winmate.com.tw (for the North America region).

ABOUT WINMATE

For more than 25 years, Winmate Inc. has been the global leader in developing advanced rugged, mobile technologies for industries operating in the most challenging environments. These include warehouse/ logistics, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Automotive Industry, Marine, Military, Food & Chemical Industry, and Industry Automation. As one of the first companies to start manufacturing industrial displays and touch screen devices, the company has continued to refine its signature 'rugged' technology and engineering expertise to create high-performance products. All Winmate devices are designed, manufactured, and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Winmate products have been widely adopted by the government and enterprise customers, including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than a decade. For more information, visit www.winmate.com

