Montag, 13.09.2021
Gamechanger-Deal? Große Spekulation: Nach Aldi der nächste Riese…
WKN: A0Q4KV ISIN: US8342EP1070 
Stuttgart
13.09.21
13:13 Uhr
0,460 Euro
+0,008
+1,77 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLITARIO ZINC CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLITARIO ZINC CORP 5-Tage-Chart
13.09.2021
Solitario Zinc Corp.: Solitario Presents at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Virtual Annual Global Investment Conference

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Virtual Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13-15th, 2021. President and CEO, Chris Herald will host one on one meetings during the event and will deliver an online presentation and corporate update on Monday, September 13th at 8:00am Eastern. The presentation will feature the recently acquired Golden Crest gold project in South Dakota, as well as the advanced Florida Canyon and Lik high-grade zinc projects. View webcast and replay here. For more information on the Conference please visit https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Solitario
Solitario is an emerging zinc and gold exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). In addition to its newly acquired Golden Crest properties, Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.6% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.4 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$5.8 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Christopher E. Herald
President & CEO
(303) 534-1030, Ext. 14

Valerie Kimball
Director - Investor Relations
720-933-1150
(800) 229-6827

SOURCE: Solitario Zinc Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663668/Solitario-Presents-at-the-HC-Wainwright-Co-Virtual-Annual-Global-Investment-Conference

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
