Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Deal? Große Spekulation: Nach Aldi der nächste Riese…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DREX ISIN: SE0009663834 Ticker-Symbol: 5JL 
Tradegate
13.09.21
10:04 Uhr
1,398 Euro
-0,037
-2,58 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAMBUSER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAMBUSER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4451,47415:59
1,4421,47015:58
PR Newswire
13.09.2021 | 14:16
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bambuser Converts Pilot Into Long-Term Master Agreement With World-Leading Home Furnishing Group

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced it has entered into a long-term master agreement with ?a world leader in the home furnishing business, following a successful pilot activation.

On October 5, 2020, Bambuser entered into a proof-of-concept agreement with one of the world's largest and most established home furnishing retail companies.

Following the successful activation, the parties today entered into a long-term master agreement that allows all companies and divisions in all markets, operating under the home furnishing retail brand, to leverage Bambuser's robust platform for shoppable livestreams.

The master agreement initially runs for 12 months, starting September 2021. The order value cannot be estimated in advance, as each company and business unit shall submit an individual insertion order.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 13 September 2021.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

ABOUT BAMBUSER

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-converts-pilot-into-long-term-master-agreement-with-world-leading-home-furnishing-group,c3414021

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3414021/1467483.pdf

Release

BAMBUSER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.