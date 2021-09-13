DGAP-News: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Foresight to Present at the Benzinga Electric Vehicle Conference



13.09.2021 / 14:20

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, today announced that management will present at the Benzinga Electric Vehicle Conference on September 22, 2021 at 10:10 AM ET.

The virtual conference will include a live presentation followed by a Q&A session. Management will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings with investors on September 22 and 23. To schedule a meeting, please contact Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com or Lou Teeluck at lteeluck@ms-ir.com.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both 'in-line-of-sight' vision systems and 'beyond-line-of-sight' accident-prevention solutions. Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to diverse markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics. For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

