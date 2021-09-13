Transparency Market Research: Replacement of Conventional Sub-meters with Smart Sub-meters in Commercial, Industrial Sectors to Drive Electric Sub-meter Market, Says TMR

- Growing awareness about the importance of accurate energy monitoring to bring considerable growth opportunities for the electric sub-meter market

- Ability of electric sub-meters to monitor energy leakage is expected to boost growth prospects during the forecast period

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Electric Sub-meter Market: Growth Summary

Stringent regulations regarding the installation of electric sub-meters across numerous countries and the need to monitor energy leakage have increased substantially over the years. These aspects bring immense growth opportunities for the electric sub-meter market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The data derived from sub-meters has a plethora of benefits for end-users. It helps to make better decisions that can lead to optimized energy performance. Furthermore, the concept of tenant submetering also attracts substantial demand. These factors influence the growth opportunities in the electric sub-meter market.

According to the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for electric sub-meter is prognosticated to record a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The electric sub-meter market is expected to surpass US$ 7.71 Bn by 2030.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=66932

The government bodies of numerous countries are laying a greater emphasis on energy efficiency. In order to achieve the goal of sustainability and energy management, the government bodies are structuring initiatives and schemes for encouraging the installation of electric sub-meters. These factors will have a profound impact on the growth trajectory of the electric sub-meter market. Furthermore, the players in the electric sub-meter market are also focusing on the development of smart meters as they are observing considerable traction.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Electric Sub-meter Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66932

Key Findings of Report

Increasing Focus on Rural Electrification in Densely Populated Areas to Result in Exponential Growth of Global Market

Densely populated countries such as India and China are working on 100% electrification across rural areas. Governments of these countries are launching several initiatives that will help accelerate rural electrification. The Government of India'sDeendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) is a classic instance of a rural electrification initiative. This initiative aims to enhance the reliability and quality of power supply in rural areas across India. Such schemes ensure promising growth for the electric sub-meter market.

Growing Number of Collaborations to Offer Extensive Prospects for Electric Sub-meter Market

The growing number of collaborations between players in the electric sub-meter market and energy experts will set the growth cycle in motion. These collaborations are assisting in boosting innovations and triggering the advent of novel technologies in electric sub-meters. The growing demand for smart electric sub-meters is leading to an increase in partnerships with connected technology providers. All these factors help in the overall growth of the electric sub-meter market.

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis on Electric Sub-meter Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=66932

Industrial Sector to Emerge as Attractive Segment for Electric Sub-meter Market

Industrialization is growing at a rapid rate across many countries. Strict government regulations regarding energy monitoring and usage in the industrial sector have increased the demand for electric meters. All these aspects will help in adding value to the growth structure of the electric sub-meter market.

Electric Sub-Meter Market: Growth Boosters

Monitoring energy leakages and outages is a prominent concern among consumers in both residential and commercial applications. The installation of electric sub-meters helps in curbing these issues, eventually assuring promising growth.

Three-phase electric sub-meters are experiencing substantial demand, especially in the industrial sector, due to features like project performance visualization and equipment performance optimization

Some well-entrenched players in the electric sub-meter market are Honeywell International Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Elster Group, GE Digital Energy, Nuri Telecom Co. Ltd., Kamstrup AS, Submeter Solutions, and Schneider Electric SE.

Buy our Premium Research Report at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=66932<ype=S

Global Electric Sub-Meter Market - Segmentation

By Type

Smart Sub-meter

Electronic Sub-meter

Electro-mechanical Sub-meter

By Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Application

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

IoT in Electronics and Semiconductors to set Pace for Innovations, Browse through TMR's coverage of the Global Electronics & Semiconductors Industry

Smart Electric Meter in Lighting Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-electric-meter-lighting-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-electric-meter-lighting-market.html Variable Area Flowmeters Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/variable-area-flowmeters-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/variable-area-flowmeters-market.html Noise Dose Meter Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/noise-dose-meter-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals. Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information, we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact:

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/electric-sub-meter-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg