Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - GameOn Entertainment Technologies (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) ("GameOn" or the "Company"), a leader in providing broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with white-labeled fan engagement technologies around sports, TV and live events, is pleased to announce the debut of its new content series, "Behind the Ticker."

Featuring authentic one-on-one conversations with GameOn Investors, Advisors, Directors and more, the video series, available on GameOn's website and social channels, will pull back the curtain for an intimate look at the people driving the day-to-day business. The series is targeted towards existing and future shareholders and partners to more deeply engage with the company they're invested in.

"Our goal with 'Behind the Ticker' is to be more than just an investor deck, capabilities presentation or stock market ticker-to allow our backers, be it shareholders or partners, to connect with our people in an authentic, human way," said Matt Bailey, CEO of GameOn. "These conversations will be a little about business, and a lot about people, as we dive into our key leaders' backgrounds, motivations, passions and experiences."

"Behind the Ticker" will feature conversations with personnel such as Advisor, Tim Cahill (former EPL and FIFA World Cup athlete), Director, J Moses (Take-Two Interactive, Grand Theft Auto, Bet.Works), Chief Product Officer, Santi Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, EA Sports), Advisor, Boris Gartner (LaLiga North America), and PR Lead & Advisor, Sabrina Carrozza (FC Barcelona, DRIVE by DraftKings, NYU). The first episode will be released in October, with more details to be shared later this month. To stay tuned, sign up for news updates at gameon.app.

GameOn also recently announced partnerships with MX Player and Willow TV to launch free-to-play cricket prediction games this October, as well as its plan to ready for Q4 revenue. This is off the back of a $5.8 million financing in March, listing on the CSE in June and subsequently on the OTC in July.

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center), Chief Product Officer, Santiago Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, EA Sports) and VP of Partnerships, Ryan Nowack (Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers), as well as its Directors, J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News) and Carey Dillen (YYoga). The Company began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol 'GET' on June 1, 2021.

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) powers the most-watched content in the world with the most innovative fan engagement technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured white label projects with several partners in sports and entertainment. Through our innovative gamification technologies and meta-layers, including first-of-its-kind NFT integration, we bring fans closer to their favorite sports and entertainment content and increase engagement through community, competition and rewards.

