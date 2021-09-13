Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles, is pleased to announce they have expanded their iMicrodose product offerings as their iMicrodose All-In-One Mushroom Fruiting Extracts ("iMicrodose All-In-One Fruiting Extracts") powered by Red Light Holland are now available for sale (Business to Business) through Red Light Holland's wholly owned subsidiary SR Wholesale ("SR Wholesale") across Europe. As well, iMicrodose All-In-One Fruiting Extracts powered by Red Light Holland, which are available in both (i) Capsules and (ii) Tinctures, are expected to be for sale (Business to Consumer) on the company's advanced e-commerce platform at www.iMicrodose.nl by mid October 2021.





Pictured: iMicrodose All-In-One Mushroom Fruiting Extracts Products powered by Red Light Holland

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/96295_85368c29f4ff8a43_001full.jpg

"Expanding our iMicrodose product offerings powered by Red Light Holland has always been a big part of our long term strategy to increase revenues and increase our brand exposure," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. "SR Wholesale has established a distribution network of over 300 companies that can sell products across Europe, including working with sub-distributors which provide products to over 1,000 shops in countries like the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Czech, Greece, UK, France, and Portugal. Having these All-In-One Mushroom Fruiting Extracts in our product line up is very exciting as they allow us to reach out to SR Wholesale's entire network, which fits our ultimate growth strategy in both building a responsible use recreational brand while continuing to develop new Red Light Holland products that can one day be sold across the world, if and when regulations permit. And I love the eye catching labels!"

Pictured: iMicrodose All-In-One Fruiting Extract powered by Red Light Holland

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/96295_85368c29f4ff8a43_002full.jpg

"Our Market Research has shown us that Mushroom products are in high demand and are considered by many store owners, big or small, to be a high growth sector," said Hans Derix, Red Light Holland's President. "Our team in the Netherlands are very proud to be so aggressive in this sector and we look forward to launching the iMicrodose All-In-One Mushroom products via SR Wholesale and soon online at www.iMicrodose.nl. The Farm in Horst, The Netherlands and SR Wholesale continue to run very smoothly which have allowed us to focus on increasing our products for sale. We are thrilled to continue building the iMicrodose powered by Red Light Holland Brand and look forward to customer feedback."

Pictured: iMicrodose All-In-One Fruiting Extract (Capsules) powered by Red Light Holland

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/96295_85368c29f4ff8a43_003full.jpg

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal market within the Netherlands.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-204-7129

Email: todd@redlighttruffles.com

Website: https://redlighttruffles.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or their respective subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the anticipated sales abilities, network, connections and the reach of SR Wholesale; the commencement and projected sales' dates regarding the Company's All-In-One Mushroom Products from SR Wholesale and/or the Company's website www.iMicrodose.nl; statements about the future of the Company's iMicrodose All-In-One Mushroom Products, including with respect to the future sales; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, expectations regarding future growth and expansion of the operations of the business; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial and stock markets; risks related to infectious diseases, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the psychedelics industry, including the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to psychedelics; political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and the interpretation of various laws regulations and policies; public opinion and perception of the psychedelics industry; and such other risks contained in the public filings of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including the Company's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96295