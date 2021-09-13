Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured the Presenting Level Sponsorship position at the Planted Expo at the Vancouver Convention Centre West from November 20th-21st. More information can be found at www.PlantedLife.com/Vancouver.

The Planted Expo (formerly Veg Expo) is a popular consumer event and billed as Canada's largest plant-based event of the year. The event houses over 200 vegan edible and lifestyle businesses in one location. All Boosh shareholders attending the show will receive a free swag bag including coupons for Boosh products as well as Boosh apparel.

"This is such an outstanding opportunity for Team Boosh to meet thousands of consumers looking to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet. Our 2,000 sq ft booth is located in front of the stage and designed to be family oriented with games for the kids, lots of taste testing, guest chefs cooking up delicious treats, and our entire line of Boosh frozen and refrigerated meals available for purchase on the spot!" states founder Connie Marples.

"We look forward to seeing all of our shareholders, their family and friends in person, enjoying our Boosh products while receiving company updates and meeting the team," states CEO Jim Pakulis.

In other news, the Company announces that it has received approval to trade on the Frankfurt stock exchange under the symbol 77I.

The Company has issued two thousand five hundred (2,500) Options to its CFO, Maria Hussaini priced at Friday's close on the CSE at $1.18 per Option for a period of two years.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), is the gateway to experiencing high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals which are sold throughout Canada, and now we're expanding our meals to include three refrigerated products. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

