Montag, 13.09.2021
WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Stuttgart
13.09.21
10:30 Uhr
7,485 Euro
-0,050
-0,66 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
13.09.2021 | 15:04
Caverion to acquire Felcon, a clean room specialist in Austria

HELSINKI, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has today signed an agreement to acquire Felcon GmbH ("Felcon") in Austria. Felcon Group is a small clean room specialist company based in Vienna, Austria. The company provides design, construction, installation, validation as well as technical services, among others. Through the acquisition, Caverion supports its growth strategy and strengthens its market position in the clean room business.

The main owner and Managing Director of Felcon, Hans Lintner, founded the company in 1984. The Felcon Group is active mainly in the Austrian market. Its customers include companies in the pharma & medical, biotech as well as food & cosmetics industries. Now both of its shareholders have decided to sell the business due to retirement. The company has 13 highly skilled employees. The purchase price is not disclosed.

"This acquisition is perfect addition to our existing cleanroom business. It is a bolt-on acquisition for us in the area of clean room technology, a smart technology area where we have a deep competence. We see great opportunities in scaling up these services in our operations," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion's Division Austria.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion's Division Austria, +43 5060 2410, manfred.simmet@caverion.com

Martti Ala-Härkönen, Chief Financial Officer, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 737 6633, martti.ala-harkonen@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-to-acquire-felcon--a-clean-room-specialist-in-austria,c3414103

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3414103/1467499.pdf

Release

© 2021 PR Newswire
