Croma-Pharma (Croma) today announced the addition of juvenus to its product portfolio. It is an injectable, elastic, colourless and reabsorbable gel, based on polymerized polynucleotides (PDRN)1,2 of natural origin, which hydrates the skin and restores tissue elasticity.

Croma-Pharma Presents juvenus, a New Polynucleotide Based Injectable for Skin Hydration and Tissue Elasticity Restoration (Photo: Business Wire)

juvenus is produced by a European certified manufacturer and distributed by Croma. In a first phase Croma will market the product within its network of affiliated sales companies (AT, FR, DE, NL, PL, PT, RO, ES, CH, UK, IT), followed by other European markets via independent distribution partners.3

Innovative mode of action to fight signs of skin aging

Thanks to its biochemical properties, juvenus improves skin elasticity and is effective against various signs of aging, such as wrinkles, loss of skin firmness or skin tone. The elastic and injectable gel is based on polymerized polynucleotides (PDRN), showing several positive effects on the skin:

Antioxidative effect: The enzyme-related degradation of polynucleotide molecules can lead to an amplification of protective activities against free radicals. 4

Moisturization: The hydrophilic and polyanionic structure enables PDRN to bind water molecules, resulting in an intensive moisturization of the tissue.

Creation of an optimal environment for fibroblast growth: Extensive moisturization and the antioxidative activity contribute to the creation of an optimal physiological environment for the growth of the fibroblasts favoring the restoration of the tissue elasticity?.5

Two concentrations for different types of skin blemishes

juvenus is available in two concentrations and suitable for all skin types and age groups:

juvenus 2%, medium: slightly deeper wrinkles, such as superficial perioral wrinkles, cheek wrinkles, medium scars

juvenus 2,5%, strong: medium-deep wrinkles and larger areas of the body, such as neck, back of the hands, abdomen, cleavage, thighs and glutes, nasogenien wrinkles, deep/large scars

Broad range of indications for facial and body treatments with a proven safety profile

The application range of juvenus is extensive and stretches from the treatment of slightly deeper facial wrinkles to the treatment of larger areas of the body.

juvenus shows a proven safety profile due to the PDRN extraction and purification at high temperature a procedure that allows to recover an over 95% pure active substance with inactivated proteins and peptides. The latter guarantees the safety of the product and the lack of immunological side effects.

"Croma always strives to bring exceptional products to the market that meet the growing demands of our customers. With juvenus, we can offer a new and safe injectable with an innovative mode of action that targets the signs of skin aging," comments Managing Director Andreas Prinz.

About Croma

Founded in 1976, Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) is an Austrian family-owned company that specializes in the industrial production of hyaluronic acid syringes for the fields of medical aesthetics, ophthalmology and orthopaedics. Croma currently runs 12 international sales companies and distributes its products in more than 70 countries. Within its global sales network, Croma focuses with own branded products on minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Besides a broad range of HA fillers from the own production site, Croma markets PDO lifting threads, a Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) system and high quality skincare technologies in its core strategic markets.

The medical practitioner confirms having informed the patient of a likely risk associated with the use of the medical device in line with its intended use. For risks and adverse events associated with the use of the product consult the instructions of use.

