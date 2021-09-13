Robert R. Krakowiak Appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Vroom

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles (the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Robert R. Krakowiak as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. He succeeds David K. Jones, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer and will remain as a non-executive employee of the Company through November 30, 2021 in order to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr. Krakowiak previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Stoneridge Corporation for more than five years. Prior to his time at Stoneridge, he held diverse roles in finance and investor relations at Visteon Corporation and Owens Corning. He received bachelor's and master's degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

In Mr. Krakowiak's role as Chief Financial Officer, he will oversee financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, risk management and financial planning and analysis, as well as leading investor relations.

Paul J. Hennessy, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Bob has a proven track record of results-driven leadership, strategic thinking and financial acumen. We look forward to benefiting from his leadership and expertise as we continue to execute on our plan, scale our operations and pursue our path to profitability. I am delighted to welcome Bob to the Vroom team."

"During his tenure at Vroom, Dave has overseen significant growth and transformation, including leading the Company through its IPO, subsequent securities offerings and the CarStory acquisition; I want to thank him for his meaningful contributions to the Company. He also built a dedicated and talented finance and accounting team that is extremely well positioned to continue transforming the business and delivering on our objectives. We wish Dave all the best in his future endeavors," Mr. Hennessy added.

"I am excited to step into the CFO role at Vroom and continue to help the Company execute its strategic plan, accelerate its growth and deliver value for its shareholders. I look forward to partnering with the entire Vroom team to build on the Company's strong momentum and business fundamentals," said Mr. Krakowiak.

