AbleDocs Inc., the leader in document accessibility products and services, and Sitemorse, the first innovator in automated web accessibility validation, have come to an agreement for AbleDocs to acquire Sitemorse and provide its existing worldwide clients with best in class approaches to complete digital accessibility. This acquisition creates the first truly global service, with regionalized talent and leadership, that supports all aspects of digital accessibility.

"We are bringing together the first global solution to ensure that all digital inclusion is immediately understood by executives, achievable by organizations, and easily manageable by web teams and document authors," said Lawrence Shaw, CEO of Sitemorse.

"Agreed," replied Adam Spencer, CEO of AbleDocs. "Sitemorse has always been a trailblazer in the management of web-based digital content and website accessibility. AbleDocs has always been focused on making document accessibility easy and approachable for our clients, so this acquisition provides both of our clients with a comprehensive package that compliments our existing offerings perfectly. Now our clients can have a seamless experience for document accessibility, web accessibility, policy and world class training."

About Sitemorse

Sitemorse independently assesses, certifies, and benchmarks websites with an automated testing tool that provides functional testing, compliance checking and performance measurement reading page content, reviewing templates, and monitoring delivery infrastructure. Sitemorse is committed to improving online experiences, reducing reputational and legal risk, and ensuring brand standards are upheld and intellectual property is protected.

For more information, visit https://sitemorse.com/

About AbleDocs Inc.

AbleDocs was founded in 2019 as a conglomerate of PDF accessibility remediation service providers and has grown to have operations in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Israel, Kuwait and the United States. AbleDocs offers over 25 products and services for digital accessibility which includes a completely new approach to high volume document accessibility and testing, and all aspects of digital accessibility.

AbleDocs is the only company worldwide to guarantee the compliance of every file produced with a $10,000,000 liability guarantee.

For more information, visit https://www.abledocs.com

