Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Deal? Große Spekulation: Nach Aldi der nächste Riese…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Frankfurt
13.09.21
08:07 Uhr
1,020 Euro
-0,010
-0,97 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0201,06016:11
1,0301,05016:11
PR Newswire
13.09.2021 | 15:16
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Result of AGM

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 13

FirstGroup plc

Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM)

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

FORAGAINSTTOTALWITHHELD
Number of Votes% of VoteNumber of Votes% of VoteNumber of VotesNumber of Votes
1To receive the Annual Report and Financial
Statements for the year ended 27 March 2021		982,781,10799.91915,8630.09983,696,9704,311,841
2To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy943,536,83195.8440,940,1174.16984,476,9483,531,863
3To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration969,027,04198.4315,447,2371.57984,474,2783,534,533
4To re-elect Warwick Brady as a Director787,355,28579.71200,405,64620.29987,760,931247,880
5To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director979,744,82199.524,705,6800.48984,450,5013,558,310
6To elect Anthony Green as a Director981,096,84699.663,355,6470.34984,452,4933,556,318
7To elect Jane Lodge as a Director979,496,34099.504,968,5950.50984,464,9353,543,876
8To elect Peter Lynas as a Director984,252,04699.98194,8900.02984,446,9363,561,875
9To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director981,154,88599.663,330,8320.34984,485,7173,523,094
10To re-elect David Martin as a Director789,813,51779.96197,918,25720.04987,731,774277,037
11To re-elect Julia Steyn as a Director809,678,50481.97178,078,29018.03987,756,794252,017
12To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors974,183,85498.9510,298,5611.05984,482,4153,526,396
13To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors974,618,14699.009,862,2611.00984,480,4073,528,404
14To authorise the Directors to allot shares972,006,40198.7312,529,8471.27984,536,2483,472,563
15To authorise the Directors to disapply
pre-emption rights		825,041,93283.80159,438,69216.20984,480,6243,528,187
16To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments818,762,51783.17165,700,93316.83984,463,4503,545,361
17To authorise the Directors to make market
purchases of the Company's shares		982,990,23599.881,155,8280.12984,146,0633,862,748
18To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure801,568,72981.42182,891,16818.58984,459,8973,548,914
19To adopt the rules of the FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan 2021984,175,38499.97327,6510.03984,503,0353,505,776
20To authorise the calling of general meetings
on 14 clear days' notice		969,504,04698.4715,036,1521.53984,540,1983,468,613

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 988,008,811 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 80.81% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 1,222,699,853 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 157,229 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, 18 and 19 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17 and 20 as Special Resolutions.

The Board is pleased that shareholders voted in favour of all of the resolutions put to today's meeting. The Board takes seriously its responsibility to engage with its shareholders to understand their different perspectives and, accordingly, is aware of the views of certain investors who voted against some of the resolutions today. The Group is committed to continuing a constructive and open dialogue on this and all other matters with our shareholders.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.

FIRSTGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.