FIRSTGROUP PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, September 13
FirstGroup plc
Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM)
FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.
|FOR
|AGAINST
|TOTAL
|WITHHELD
|Number of Votes
|% of Vote
|Number of Votes
|% of Vote
|Number of Votes
|Number of Votes
|1
|To receive the Annual Report and Financial
Statements for the year ended 27 March 2021
|982,781,107
|99.91
|915,863
|0.09
|983,696,970
|4,311,841
|2
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|943,536,831
|95.84
|40,940,117
|4.16
|984,476,948
|3,531,863
|3
|To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration
|969,027,041
|98.43
|15,447,237
|1.57
|984,474,278
|3,534,533
|4
|To re-elect Warwick Brady as a Director
|787,355,285
|79.71
|200,405,646
|20.29
|987,760,931
|247,880
|5
|To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director
|979,744,821
|99.52
|4,705,680
|0.48
|984,450,501
|3,558,310
|6
|To elect Anthony Green as a Director
|981,096,846
|99.66
|3,355,647
|0.34
|984,452,493
|3,556,318
|7
|To elect Jane Lodge as a Director
|979,496,340
|99.50
|4,968,595
|0.50
|984,464,935
|3,543,876
|8
|To elect Peter Lynas as a Director
|984,252,046
|99.98
|194,890
|0.02
|984,446,936
|3,561,875
|9
|To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director
|981,154,885
|99.66
|3,330,832
|0.34
|984,485,717
|3,523,094
|10
|To re-elect David Martin as a Director
|789,813,517
|79.96
|197,918,257
|20.04
|987,731,774
|277,037
|11
|To re-elect Julia Steyn as a Director
|809,678,504
|81.97
|178,078,290
|18.03
|987,756,794
|252,017
|12
|To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors
|974,183,854
|98.95
|10,298,561
|1.05
|984,482,415
|3,526,396
|13
|To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors
|974,618,146
|99.00
|9,862,261
|1.00
|984,480,407
|3,528,404
|14
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares
|972,006,401
|98.73
|12,529,847
|1.27
|984,536,248
|3,472,563
|15
|To authorise the Directors to disapply
pre-emption rights
|825,041,932
|83.80
|159,438,692
|16.20
|984,480,624
|3,528,187
|16
|To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments
|818,762,517
|83.17
|165,700,933
|16.83
|984,463,450
|3,545,361
|17
|To authorise the Directors to make market
purchases of the Company's shares
|982,990,235
|99.88
|1,155,828
|0.12
|984,146,063
|3,862,748
|18
|To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure
|801,568,729
|81.42
|182,891,168
|18.58
|984,459,897
|3,548,914
|19
|To adopt the rules of the FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan 2021
|984,175,384
|99.97
|327,651
|0.03
|984,503,035
|3,505,776
|20
|To authorise the calling of general meetings
on 14 clear days' notice
|969,504,046
|98.47
|15,036,152
|1.53
|984,540,198
|3,468,613
Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 988,008,811 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 80.81% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 1,222,699,853 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 157,229 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, 18 and 19 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17 and 20 as Special Resolutions.
The Board is pleased that shareholders voted in favour of all of the resolutions put to today's meeting. The Board takes seriously its responsibility to engage with its shareholders to understand their different perspectives and, accordingly, is aware of the views of certain investors who voted against some of the resolutions today. The Group is committed to continuing a constructive and open dialogue on this and all other matters with our shareholders.
Contacts at FirstGroup:
Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations
Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications
Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Contacts at Brunswick PR:
Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.