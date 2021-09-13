cityCurrent: cityCURRENT Launches an Online Personal Development Platform to Help Power the GOOD amid COVID-19 Crisis

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / cityCURRENT, a philanthropic-driven event and media production company on a mission to power the GOOD, has expanded with the launch of a new business division and online personal development platform called GROWTHcurrent. After pivoting from hosting in-person to virtual events amid the pandemic, the company noticed increased online event attendance and engagement from business and community leaders, and demand for more in-depth personal and professional development opportunities.

"GROWTHcurrent allows cityCURRENT to reach, serve and impact more people by shifting the access from local to global," said Jeremy C. Park, CEO of cityCURRENT. "It allows us to leverage what we do in-person in Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee to help people through our enrichment events, positive media and philanthropy, and now broaden the access to help individuals all around our nation and world through an online platform designed to help them grow personally and professionally. We're passionate about helping people become catalysts and successful leaders in their lives and communities, and we're committed to supporting nonprofits and making a difference; so, GROWTHcurrent is not just a new division for us, it's part of a positive social movement."

GROWTHcurrent offers individuals access to exclusive training content, interviews and learning modules, along with virtual events and online Q&A sessions with national guest speakers, business industry experts and global thought leaders who share their advice and success secrets. Recent virtual event speakers included a number of celebrities, including former Navy SEALs, best-selling authors, baseball legends, well-known actors, and innovation experts. The virtual events feature Q&A sessions where attendees can have their questions answered live, and many also include one-on-one time with virtual screenshot photo opportunities at the end. New learning modules are added each month with experts teaching on a wide variety of topics, like leadership, public speaking, networking, preparing for media interviews, serving on a nonprofit board, marketing, yoga, breathing and stress reduction, and landing your dream job.

Jeremy C. Park, CEO of cityCURRENT, adds, "We see that things continue to change at an accelerating rate in both business and life, and people are actively searching for help and creative ideas to move forward. We've been working to connect and help people in our communities for more than 15 years. We now have a forum where business and nonprofit leaders, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and everyone can access an online community of curated experts to receive some of the help and resources they need to create that momentum and growth through this new digital platform. We have something for everyone and continue to bring on new experts and coaches based on the feedback we receive so that we can support each individual on their unique journey of growth."

While some GROWTHcurrent content and virtual events are free and available at GROWTHcurrent.com, individuals can receive full access to the virtual events, learning modules and other exclusive opportunities by becoming GROWTHcurrent subscribers for $8 a month or $96 for a year. Reduced pricing is available for bulk subscriptions. The subscriptions, by design, are meant to be affordable to increase access, allowing companies to offer subscriptions to employees for professional development and enabling adults of all ages and at all career levels to participate. Part of the purpose of launching GROWTHcurrent is to galvanize and create more global changemakers who can use their increased success and influence to give back and help others in their local communities. This, combined with the fact that money generated by GROWTHcurrent subscriptions fuels charitable contributions to nonprofits, is core to fulfilling cityCURRENT's mission to power the GOOD.

About cityCURRENT

cityCURRENT is a privately funded catalyst with a mission to power the GOOD. Established in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2005 with offices in Memphis and Nashville, cityCURRENT hosts over 300 events each year and an array of philanthropic initiatives and positive-focused media to enrich and impact the community. cityCURRENT is part of a partnership between Memphis, Tennessee-based Lipscomb & Pitts Insurance and Fort Worth, Texas-based Higginbotham, one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the nation. cityCURRENT funding comes from the support and category-exclusive partnership of more than 100 companies, some of which are among the world's largest employers.

cityCURRENT events include a signature speaker series, workshops and seminars, panel discussions, executive lunches, nonprofit tours, and more. Philanthropically, the organization makes monetary donations to nonprofits and coordinates volunteer experiences, so companies and their employees can physically serve and make a difference together. Examples include giving a mortgage-free home to a wounded veteran hero and having hundreds of adult volunteers wash the feet of thousands of youth, providing them with new socks and shoes at Samaritan's Feet shoe distributions. cityCURRENT's media includes two radio shows that air across nine Cumulus Media stations in Memphis and Nashville; the ChangeMakers podcast; two television shows in Memphis on PBS affiliate WKNO-TV; and a third television show on MeTV in Nashville. The newest division for cityCURRENT is GROWTHcurrent, an online platform focused on helping individuals grow personally and professionally.

To learn more about cityCURRENT, please visit www.cityCURRENT.com. To learn more about GROWTHcurrent, visit www.GROWTHcurrent.com.

