Transparency Market Research: Innovative Approaches for Developing Timely, Accurate Tests to Drive Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market Past US$ 2.87 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

- Demand for advanced serological assays and research in cytokine-based immunoassays to help reduce prevalence of Lyme disease; players focus on launching more sensitive tests

- Substantial need of clinical laboratory tests offers lucrative gains to Lyme disease diagnostics market players

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The relentless efforts by clinical assay developers to improve the specificity and sensitivity of tests for diagnosing Lyme disease have underpinned the recent advancements in the Lyme disease diagnostics market. Extensive R&D in metabolic biomarkers and biosignatures have helped companies unveil products for earlier-stage diagnosis. New approaches to lab testing for Lyme disease have stridently led to advanced serological testing, expanding the Lyme disease diagnostics market outlook.

All these factors are expected to drive the global valuation of the market past US$ 2.87 Bn by 2031. Lyme disease, a common vector-borne disease, has shown marked prevalence, finds a study by TMR on the Lyme disease diagnostics market. Untreated cases have found to be associated with implications of adverse neurological, musculoskeletal, and skin-related conditions in the patient population, thereby intensifying the need for early detection of the disease.

Key Findings of Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market Study

Adequate Management of Tick-bitten Patients Helps Reduce Prevalence of Lyme Disease: Prevalence of tick-borne infectious diseases and emergence of vector-borne infections worldwide have driven the demand for adequate management of the patient population. The prevalence is high in Europe and North America , which accounts for the pressing need for timely detection of active B. burgdorferi infection. Advancements in clinical practices for tick-bitten patients has allowed the healthcare industry to harness diagnostics for detecting as well monitoring the incidence of Lyme disease, thereby expanding the avenue for assay developers, notes a market study on the Lyme disease diagnostics market. New technologies that overcome technical and biological shortcomings of the current assays are emerging, which will enrich the value chain of players in the Lyme disease diagnostics market in the near future.

New Approaches for Lab Tests for Lyme Disease Pave Way for Timely, Accurate Diagnosis of Lyme Disease: The past few years have witnessed many players focusing on improving the serological testing, which is frequently used for the diagnosis of the Lyme disease. Ongoing efforts to increase the specificity and sensitivity of such tests have opened up promising avenues, notes the study on the Lyme disease diagnostics market. Evolving clinical studies on cytokine-based immunoassays hold promising potentials in the reliable detection of the Lyme disease, and play a significant role in its timely treatment.

The past few years have witnessed many players focusing on improving the serological testing, which is frequently used for the diagnosis of the Lyme disease. Ongoing efforts to increase the specificity and sensitivity of such tests have opened up promising avenues, notes the study on the Lyme disease diagnostics market. Evolving clinical studies on cytokine-based immunoassays hold promising potentials in the reliable detection of the Lyme disease, and play a significant role in its timely treatment. Demand for Diagnostics in Clinical Laboratories Offers Lucrative Avenues: Serological assays are currently the mainstay of Lyme disease diagnostics, and the serological testing segment held major market share in 2020. Apart from the prevalent use of serological tests, Lyme disease is diagnosed using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, lymphocyte transformation test, urine antigen testing, and immunofluorescence (IFA). The unmet medical need for reliable and rapid direct-detection methods for emerging B. burgdorferi infections, the etiologic agent of Lyme disease, will spur research in developing new methods for clinical lab applications. In particular, various studies have demonstrated PCR-based assays and next-generation sequencing to hold potential in direct-diagnostic methods in clinical applications.

Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market: Drivers

Growing awareness about rising cases of Lyme disease is a key driver of the Lyme disease diagnostics market. Public health agencies in some countries have relied on standard national surveillance methods to understand the prevalence of the disease.

Constant improvements in clinical lab infrastructures in developing regions are bolstering access to reliable tests for diagnosing the Lyme disease. The trend is underpinned by incessant research on molecular diagnostics for emerging infectious diseases.

Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held major share of the Lyme disease diagnostics market in 2020. There has been a marked rise in Lyme disease cases in the U.S. The region has witnessed Lyme disease as one of the most commonly reported vector-borne diseases. Consequently, this has spurred research in developing accurate diagnostics, fueling growth opportunities in the regional market.

The Europe Lyme disease diagnostics market is projected to rise at remarkable CAGR from 2021 to 2031. New approaches in the detection of B. burgdorferi infections will expand the revenue potential for market players in Europe.

Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Some of the key industry players in the Lyme disease diagnostics market are Cenogenics Corporation, Galaxy Diagnostics, PerkinElmer Inc., Lyme Diagnostics Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, and QIAGEN.

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market, by Diagnostic Test

Serological Test



ELISA





Western Blot



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing



Immunofluorescence (IFA)



Lymphocyte Transformation Test



Urine Antigen Testing



Others

Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market, by Sample

Blood



Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)



Joint Fluid



Urine

Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market, by End User

Hospitals



Clinical Laboratories



Physician Clinics



Others

Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

