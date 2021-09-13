The Chinese manufacturer and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have improved the average cell efficiency by 0.68% through a post-cell hydrogenation process. The cell's average open-circuit voltage increased by 7 mV from 696 to 703?mV, and the average fill factor from 82.03% to 83.07%.A group of researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW), in Australia, and Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar, claims to have been able to improve the average efficiency of a batch of 50 commercial n-type TOPCon solar cells developed by JinkoSolar itself, by implementing a post-cell ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...