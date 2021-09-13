Global capital market technology company LPA Group joins prestigious FinTech rankings

Annual ranking highlights top 100 global providers of financial technology

LPA Group ("LPA"), the global capital market technology provider, announced it has joined the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings.

The 18th annual vendor ranking represents the leading hardware, software and service providers to the financial services industry from around the world. Vendors are ranked based on 2020 calendar year revenues attributed to financial institutions. This is the first year LPA has appeared on the prestigious list, joining at #93. To view the list in its entirety, please visit here.

"LPA's inclusion in the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings is reflective of our leading position as a global, rapidly-growing provider of powerful technology and solutions that transform and digitalize players in the financial ecosystem. We are building the future for FinTech, RegTech, and CapTech, whilst transforming the financial services industry," said Peter Schurau, CEO at LPA. "Our inclusion is testament to the skill, grit and hard work of over 400 of our employees operating globally from fifteen locations, and we are thrilled to be part of this prestigious marker of financial technology businesses."

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025.

"IDC is honoured to recognize the technology providers that appear on the 18th annual IDC FinTech Rankings," said Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. "These are the companies that have shown commitment to the financial services industry and their appearance on the list is a testament to that dedication."

IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view here.

About LPA Group

LPA is one of the world's leading developers and consultants for technology-based capital market solutions (CapTech) for banks, insurers and fund providers. The core business of the multi-award-winning group is Capmatix, a software framework to automate workflows and documentation for financial instruments, structured products and OTC derivatives. LPA helps financial services companies in their capital market activities with; digital transformation, lowering the fixed cost base and automating their necessary advisory and regulatory documentation processes, thereby increasing efficiency, competitiveness and maintaining full compliance. In addition to Capmatix, other solutions include; Modelity (document generation and pricing calculations), acarda (regulatory reporting), Captano (FX, FI and MM Trading Platform) plus full consulting support and other AI driven solutions. LPA global coverage is managed from its headquarters in Frankfurt and at twelve other international locations including Tel Aviv, London, Zürich, New York, Paris, Barcelona, Luxemburg and Singapore, over 400 technology and capital market experts are employed by LPA supporting a portfolio of international clients.

