AM General Showcasing the European Debut of HUMVEE NXT 360 at DSEI 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM General, global military-grade mobility systems provider, will display the revolutionary HUMVEE NXT 360 light tactical vehicle at the Defence Security and Equipment International (DSEi) tradeshow held at the ExCel London Exhibition Centre Sept. 14 - 17, 2021, booth H8-358 in the U.S. Pavilion. Through continuous improvement, the company has achieved leap-ahead technology in a redesigned vehicle that offers MRAP-level protection in a truly agile light tactical vehicle.

"We are very excited to exhibit, in-person, at DSEI 2021," said Nguyen Trinh, AM General Executive Vice President of International Defense. "After an extremely difficult year, it will be great to speak with customers directly and showcase our latest products, like the NXT 360 which has a truly innovative design that disrupts the perceptions of survivability in light tactical truck."

The NXT 360 leverages the existing HUMVEE platform and includes additional enhancements like a long travel suspension, a more powerful engine, and higher foot pounds of torque that make this vehicle rugged and nimble at the same time. Similar to the iconic HUMVEE vehicles, the NXT 360 will have the same versatility to accommodate multiple mission requirements: from 2-, 4- and 6-passenger seating with room for personnel and mission equipment. Additionally, the HUMVEE NXT 360 on display at DSEI, will feature the Kongsberg Remote Weapons Station (RWS) and Raytheon BBN's Boomerang Gunshot Detection System as an example of the vehicle's ability to integrate various types of weapon and protection systems. The concept integration provides an increased level of protection by offering Boomerang's best-in-class shooter detection capability and the NXT 360's superior handling to avoid harm and respond to hostile fire.

AM General representatives will be on hand to discuss the wide variety of mobility solutions the company offers, from scalable soft recoil technology for mobile fires to partnerships and collaborations with industry leaders to integrate breakthrough technologies onto the company's diverse portfolio of products.

About AM General

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineering, manufacturing, and logistics support of military grade tactical vehicles, having produced and sustained more than 300,000 vehicles in over 70 countries. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com .

