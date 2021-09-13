Watson to Lead Lessor's Global Commercial Efforts and Grow EMEA Presence

Vmo Aircraft Leasing ("Vmo"), a San Francisco-based aircraft leasing company, announced today the appointment of Peter Watson as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of EMEA to lead the lessor's worldwide commercial activity and spearhead the platform's emerging presence in the EMEA region.

Watson will assume executive responsibility for defining and implementing the revenue, leasing, and sales strategy, as well as developing and growing the lessor's relationships with key industry stakeholders. He will also oversee the opening of Vmo's European office, which will be based in Dublin, Ireland, and guide the lessor's strategic growth in the EMEA markets. Watson has taken over the responsibilities of the previous Chief Commercial Officer, Sean Sullivan, as part of his planned transition to Chief Executive officer announced originally in January 2021.

"We are excited that Peter is joining Vmo. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him from more than two decades across a broad range of executive positions at tier-one lessors, airlines, and banks," said Sean Sullivan, Vmo Aircraft Leasing Chief Executive Officer. "Peter will play a strategic role in shaping the future of the business, including advancing Vmo's commercial outreach and furthering our commitment to building long-term relationships while supporting airline operators as they navigate through the industry's recovery."

Peter Watson, Vmo Aircraft Leasing Chief Commercial Officer and Head of EMEA, expressed his excitement about taking on the challenge of being an integral part of developing a new platform, commenting: "I look forward to working closely with the executive and commercial teams as we grow Vmo's global presence. Vmo has assembled a tremendously talented team, which, alongside its experienced and knowledgeable shareholders, puts Vmo in a unique position to shape the aviation sector's post-pandemic chapter while working with the industry's key stakeholders."

About Vmo Aircraft Leasing

Vmo Aircraft Leasing ("Vmo") is a U.S.-based commercial aircraft lessor launched in January 2021 by a team of aviation industry veterans and private equity funds managed by Ares Management Corporation. www.vmoair.com

Contacts:

Kris Genise

+1 415 310 2748 // info@vmoair.com