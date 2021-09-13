Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Vo2 Cap Holding AB (472/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Vo2 Cap Holding AB's general meeting, held on August 17, 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:50. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Sep 20, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: VO2 Terms: Reverse split: 1:50 Current ISIN: SE0008705255 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 17, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0016802797 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Sep 20, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.