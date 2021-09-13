Anzeige
Montag, 13.09.2021
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2021 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Vo2 Cap Holding AB (472/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Vo2 Cap Holding AB's general meeting, held on
August 17, 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations
1:50. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Sep 20,
2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 VO2        
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:50
Current ISIN:                SE0008705255    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 17, 2021    
New ISIN code:                SE0016802797    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Sep 20, 2021    

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
