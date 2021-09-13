Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT), the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft", is pleased to announce it will be hosting an upcoming investor call to present its Q2 financial results and to provide a general business update. The call is to be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM MST / 12:30 PM EST. Parties interested in attending may do so using the following credentials.

Topic: ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. Investors Call

Date/Time: Monday, September 20, 2021 10:30 AM (MST) / 12:30 PM (EST)



To attend the "Zoom Meeting" session, attendees should go the following URL.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81260922092?pwd=VkJLR0Jvc25aZExGYS95R0NVWEFIUT09

Attendees wishing to listen in by phone may do so at:

Canada: +1 778 907 2071

United States: +1 346 248 7799

Meeting ID: 812 6092 2092

Passcode: 096051

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers.

For more information, please contact:

Brian McKinney

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 403-663-3320

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

