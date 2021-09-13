ArKay is extremely thankful that brands such Spiritless Kentucky 74 have followed ArKay's footsteps to change consumers' lifestyles

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - The Alcohol-Free Spirits Alternative market is booming with products like the whiskeys ArKay introduced 10 years ago. Nowadays, new brands such as Spiritless Kentucky 74 have recently introduced their alcohol-free whiskey alternative drinks. ArKay is extremely thankful that companies like Spiritless Kentucky 74 have followed ArKay's footsteps to change consumers' lifestyles.





Spiritless Kentucky 74



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8177/96321_57a294ac7439f8a1_001full.jpg

2021 marks ArKay's 10th anniversary. Back in 2011, the prospect of alcohol-free spirits was somewhat unknown to many but had gained momentum and popularity when Reynald Vito Grattagliano started ArKay, the world's first alcohol-free whiskey alternative.

Alcohol-free spirits are being cherished by people who look for alternatives that are just as appealing as the alcoholic options

ArKay Whiskey is designed for everyone to enjoy the exceptional taste of whiskey without the alcohol, making it a perfect beverage day or night. ArKay has 0% alcohol, therefore becoming a gateway for individuals with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit alcohol consumption or just for people who want to change their lifestyle.

ArKay whiskey has an extract of capsaicin that creates the burn that is so synonymous with alcohol, leading the way to the redefining of "adult drinks". Arkay offers various alcohol-free spirits flavored drinks like brandy, vodka, rum, gin, and tequila, just as other famous brands are now starting to do. It is common for people to experience pleasurable and even euphoric effects from ingesting capsaicin.

The Company's products are currently distributed in 35 countries, including most of Europe and Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Arkay Zero Proof alternatives are also available online at Alcohol Free Whisky website.

Arkay Alcohol-Free Whisky offers you the same drinking experience as real whiskey without the alcohol. People love new and different things, so the alcohol-free whiskey alternatives have become more popular than ever.

With Alcohol-Free Whisky no hangovers, zero guilt, zero alcohol, zero carbs, zero fat, zero sugar, and zero addiction.

TOM TOM MEXICO INTRODUCING: BOURBON SPIRITLESS KENTUCKY 74

Meet Spiritless' Kentucky 74 non-alcoholic whiskey crafted for your favorite bourbon cocktails. Underpinned by the familiar, whiskey-warmed notes of caramel, malt, and oak, Kentucky 74 allows consumers to enjoy the recognizable comforts of a very good whiskey, without the intoxicating effects. Kentucky 74 is available in 1000 ml sized bottles for purchase nationwide at Spiritslesskentucky74.com sold for only $24.95 free shipping included.

ABOUT ARKAY WHISKEY

Since 2011, ArKay Beverages has been fine-tuning various zero-proof spirit recipes, including vodka, tequila, gin, whiskey, bourbon, and brandy, among many others for the appreciation of fine liquor without the alcohol.

ArKay is Clean and Healthy: zero alcohol, zero sugar, zero sweetener, zero calories, zero Ccrbs, no GMO, no gluten, friendly veggies

ArKay, the world's first alcohol-free, whisky-flavored drink, is designed for everyone to enjoy. The exceptional taste of liquor without the alcohol content makes it a perfect beverage day or night. ArKay has 0% alcohol, and is designed to allow individuals with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit alcohol consumption. Imagine being able to enjoy your favorite drinks at parties without worrying about drinking and driving. You will not miss a thing, as ArKay tastes and looks exactly like traditional liquor. It is suitable for drinking straight-up, on the rocks, or with your favorite mixers. ArKay Beverages is a family-owned business. ArKay is not part of a large multinational conglomerate.

Business website: http://www.spiritlesskentucky74.com/

Phone: 917 657 7126 WhatsApp Text Messages only

Email: info@spiritlesskentucky74.com

Address: Calle Allende 2016, Col. Juarez, C.P. 88209 Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96321