Alvarez & Marsal Continues Strategic Expansion Of Netherlands Based Tax Offering

Frank Buitenwerf, recognized for domestic and international tax expertise, joins A&M

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has announced that Frank Buitenwerf has joined the firm as a Managing Director, based in Amsterdam, with Alvarez & Marsal Benelux BV (A&M Benelux). Mr. Buitenwerf's appointment builds A&M Benelux's strategic expansion of cross-borders tax capabilities and the bench strength of recent hires Marc Sanders in the Benelux and U.K. and Blagovest Petkov in the U.S.

Mr. Buitenwerf has more than 15 years of experience with domestic and international taxation issues. He specializes in international taxation and M&A tax such as buy- and sell-side tax due diligence, tax structuring and post-merger integration solutions. Additionally, he advises on numerous transaction concerns, including strategic deal guidance, vendor due diligence, structuring, modeling, and sales and purchase agreements (SPA) and negotiations, for corporate as well as private equity buyers and sellers.

Mr. Buitenwerf has worked across several industries, including healthcare, software and technology, energy, consulting, manufacturing and infrastructure. Prior to joining A&M, he served as an Associate Partner with EY's transaction tax department working on both buy-side and sell-side engagements for multi-national corporations and private equity firms. Previously, Mr. Buitenwerf had served as a tax attorney for VMW Taxand and Deloitte.

"Frank's hire advances A&M's tax offering in the Benelux and globally. As we emerge from COVID-19, transaction tax challenges will continue to multiply along with the need to maximize opportunities, value and growth for clients," said Ernesto Perez, Managing Director and Global Practice Leader of A&M's tax practice. "The expansion of our Benelux-based tax capabilities, combined with our pan-European and U.S. bench strength, dovetails with A&M's boots-on-the-ground, global leader network approach to solving for complex problems."

"Aligned with our leadership, action, results credo, Frank's appointment enhances our ability to meet the market's current needs and prepare for future concerns," said Marvin Rust, Managing Director with Alvarez & Marsal and head of A&M's Europe tax practice. "The collective experience of Frank and Marc Sanders connects with A&M's operational heritage and extends our ability to address clients' transaction tax challenges across the Netherlands, Europe and internationally."

"A&M's expanding transaction tax capabilities in the Benelux demonstrates its commitment to the market," said Marc Sanders, Managing Director with A&M in Amsterdam and leader of the firm's Dutch tax practice. "I have worked together with Frank for over 10 years and am very happy to continue working with Frank at A&M. Together we will further build the Dutch tax team. Frank's joining enhances our ability to deliver solutions for multinationals and private equity firms, amidst an evolving tax landscape."

Mr. Buitenwerf earned a master's degree in Dutch civil law and a master's degree in Dutch tax law from VU University Amsterdam. He is a member of the Dutch Association of Tax Advisors and was previously a member of the Dutch Bar Association.

About Alvarez & Marsal

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.

With over 5,400 people across four continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, leverage A&M's restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what's really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth.

To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com. Follow A&M on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACT:

Will Thomas

Headland Consultancy, 212-763-9853



Sandra Sokoloff

Director of Global Public Relations, Alvarez & Marsal, 212-763-9853