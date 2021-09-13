Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Deal? Große Spekulation: Nach Aldi der nächste Riese…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850598 ISIN: US1491231015 Ticker-Symbol: CAT1 
Tradegate
13.09.21
18:58 Uhr
173,25 Euro
-0,35
-0,20 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,15173,3519:00
173,15173,4019:00
Dow Jones News
13.09.2021 | 18:01
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caterpillar Inc.: New 364-day credit facility

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: New 364-day credit facility

Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc.: New 364-day credit facility 13-Sep-2021 / 17:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On September 2, 2021, Caterpillar Inc. ("Caterpillar") entered into a Credit Agreement (the "364-Day Facility") among Caterpillar, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation ("Cat Financial"), Caterpillar International Finance Designated Activity Company ("CIF") and Caterpillar Finance Kabushiki Kaisha ("CFKK" and, together with Caterpillar, Cat Financial and CIF, the "Borrowers"), certain financial institutions named therein (the "Banks"), Citibank, N.A. (the "Agent"), Citibank Europe PLC, UK Branch (the "Local Currency Agent"), and MUFG Bank, Ltd. (the "Japan Local Currency Agent"), which provides an unsecured revolving credit facility to the Borrowers in an aggregate amount of up to USD3.15 billion (the "364-Day Aggregate Commitment") that expires on September 2, 2022. In addition, on September 2, 2021, Cat Financial, CIF, Local Currency Banks (as defined in the 364-Day Facility), the Agent and the Local Currency Agent, entered into a Local Currency Addendum that enables CIF to borrow in certain approved currencies including Pounds Sterling and Euros in an aggregate amount up to the equivalent of USD100 million, and Cat Financial, CFKK, the Japan Local Currency Banks (as defined in the 364-Day Facility), the Agent and the Japan Local Currency Agent entered into a Japan Local Currency Addendum that enables CFKK to borrow Japanese Yen in an aggregate amount up to the equivalent of USD100 million, as part of the 364-Day Aggregate Commitment. The 364-Day Facility replaces Caterpillar's prior 364-Day Facility, which was entered into on September 3, 2020.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Form 8-K filed the the US Securities and Exchange Commission 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Caterpillar Inc. 
         510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100 
         60015 Deerfield, Illinois 
         United States 
Phone:      224-551-4000 
Internet:    www.caterpillar.com 
ISIN:      US1491231015 
Euronext Ticker: CATR 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1233062 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1233062 13-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233062&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2021 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)

CATERPILLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.