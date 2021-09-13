DJ Caterpillar Inc.: New 364-day credit facility

On September 2, 2021, Caterpillar Inc. ("Caterpillar") entered into a Credit Agreement (the "364-Day Facility") among Caterpillar, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation ("Cat Financial"), Caterpillar International Finance Designated Activity Company ("CIF") and Caterpillar Finance Kabushiki Kaisha ("CFKK" and, together with Caterpillar, Cat Financial and CIF, the "Borrowers"), certain financial institutions named therein (the "Banks"), Citibank, N.A. (the "Agent"), Citibank Europe PLC, UK Branch (the "Local Currency Agent"), and MUFG Bank, Ltd. (the "Japan Local Currency Agent"), which provides an unsecured revolving credit facility to the Borrowers in an aggregate amount of up to USD3.15 billion (the "364-Day Aggregate Commitment") that expires on September 2, 2022. In addition, on September 2, 2021, Cat Financial, CIF, Local Currency Banks (as defined in the 364-Day Facility), the Agent and the Local Currency Agent, entered into a Local Currency Addendum that enables CIF to borrow in certain approved currencies including Pounds Sterling and Euros in an aggregate amount up to the equivalent of USD100 million, and Cat Financial, CFKK, the Japan Local Currency Banks (as defined in the 364-Day Facility), the Agent and the Japan Local Currency Agent entered into a Japan Local Currency Addendum that enables CFKK to borrow Japanese Yen in an aggregate amount up to the equivalent of USD100 million, as part of the 364-Day Aggregate Commitment. The 364-Day Facility replaces Caterpillar's prior 364-Day Facility, which was entered into on September 3, 2020.

