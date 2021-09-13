DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 6 to 10, 2021, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 6 to 10, 2021, 2021 13-Sep-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Paris, September 13, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- September 6 to 10, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From September 6, 2021 to September 10, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between September 6, 2021 and September 10, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123 5,444 33.00 AQEU 56 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123 5,650 32.99 CEUX 100 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123 2,850 32.99 TQEX 48 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123 11,056 32.97 XPAR 153 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123 3,628 33.01 AQEU 40 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123 6,589 33.00 CEUX 98 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123 2,886 32.99 TQEX 31 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123 11,897 32.99 XPAR 110 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123 2,505 33.08 AQEU 30 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123 4,442 33.05 CEUX 53 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123 2,285 33.02 TQEX 19 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123 15,768 33.02 XPAR 137 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123 3,375 32.25 AQEU 31 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123 4,676 32.23 CEUX 58 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123 1,954 32.26 TQEX 22 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123 14,995 32.24 XPAR 151 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123 2,763 30.08 AQEU 25 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123 1,827 30.05 CEUX 23 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123 232 29.78 TQEX 4 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123 20,178 30.47 XPAR 185 * Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 125,000 32.33 decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from September 6, 2021 to September 10, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

