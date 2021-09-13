Anzeige
Montag, 13.09.2021
RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 6 to 10, 2021, 2021

DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 6 to 10, 2021, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 6 to 10, 2021, 2021 13-Sep-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, September 13, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- September 6 to 10, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From September 6, 2021 to September 10, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between September 6, 2021 and September 10, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 

Identification   Daily total  Daily weighted   Market 
Issuer name  Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in   average price of  (MIC  Number of 
       of issuer (LEI)   date    instrument (ISIN) number of   shares acquired*  Code) transactions 
                                 shares) 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123    5,444     33.00       AQEU  56 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123    5,650     32.99       CEUX  100 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123    2,850     32.99       TQEX  48 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123    11,056     32.97       XPAR  153 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123    3,628     33.01       AQEU  40 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123    6,589     33.00       CEUX  98 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123    2,886     32.99       TQEX  31 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123    11,897     32.99       XPAR  110 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123    2,505     33.08       AQEU  30 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123    4,442     33.05       CEUX  53 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123    2,285     33.02       TQEX  19 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123    15,768     33.02       XPAR  137 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123    3,375     32.25       AQEU  31 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123    4,676     32.23       CEUX  58 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123    1,954     32.26       TQEX  22 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123    14,995     32.24       XPAR  151 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123    2,763     30.08       AQEU  25 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123    1,827     30.05       CEUX  23 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123    232      29.78       TQEX  4 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123    20,178     30.47       XPAR  185 
* Two-digit rounding after the         TOTAL       125,000    32.33 
decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from September 6, 2021 to September 10, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 6 to 10, 2021, 2021 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1233029 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1233029 13-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233029&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
