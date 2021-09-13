O-RAN ALLIANCE remains fully committed to its mission of delivering open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable RAN.

The O-RAN ALLIANCE became aware of concerns regarding some participants that may be subject to U.S. export regulations, and has been working with O-RAN participants to address these concerns. The O-RAN Board has approved changes to O-RAN participation documents and procedures. While it is up to each O-RAN participant to make their own evaluation of these changes, O-RAN is optimistic that the changes will address the concerns and facilitate O-RAN's mission.

"O-RAN is an open and collaborative global alliance operating in a way that promotes transparency and participation of our member companies in the development and adoption of global open specifications and standards," said Andre Fuetsch, Chairman of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Chief Technology Officer of AT&T.

"We remain fully committed to working together in the alliance to achieve the goals and objectives of O-RAN as quickly as possible," said Alex Jinsung Choi, Chief Operating Officer of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP of Strategy and Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom.

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of over 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN standards will enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks will at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by the mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information please visit www.o-ran.org.

O-RAN ALLIANCE is a registered trademark of O-RAN ALLIANCE e.V. in the United States

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005701/en/

Contacts:

O-RAN ALLIANCE PR Contact

Zbynek Dalecky

pr@o-ran.org

O-RAN ALLIANCE e.V.

Buschkauler Weg 27

53347 Alfter/Germany