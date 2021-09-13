Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Deal? Große Spekulation: Nach Aldi der nächste Riese…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861691 ISIN: HK0004000045 Ticker-Symbol: WHA 
Frankfurt
13.09.21
08:08 Uhr
2,800 Euro
-0,020
-0,71 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WHARF HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHARF HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8202,90020:57
2,8202,90021:09
PR Newswire
13.09.2021 | 20:28
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canary Wharf Group: CWG Investment Holdings Half Year Results - 13.09.21

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CWG Investment Holdings is pleased to announce that it has today posted its half year results on its bond investor website.

An investor call will be hosted via WebEx for bond holders on Friday 17th September at 09.30 am to present the results with a brief Q&A session to follow. Interested parties will need to register on the website here in order to join the call.

About Canary Wharf Group

Canary Wharf Group (CWG) is the developer of the largest urban regeneration project in Europe. CWG develops, manages and currently owns interests in approximately 7.7 million square feet of office space, 0.9 million square feet of retail and over 1,000 Build to Rent apartments.

CWG is the largest sustainable developer in the UK with over 11 million square feet of sustainable certified buildings. CWG also excels operationally as it has purchased 100% electricity from renewable sources since 2012 and sent zero waste to landfill since 2009.

CWG has created a 24/7 city where people can live/work/play on the Canary Wharf estate and enjoy all the benefits: great transport links, access to green spaces and waterside living; and a wide range of amenities including an award-winning arts and events programme. Canary Wharf's retail offering comprises over 300 shops, including grocery stores, pharmacies, health clubs, bars and restaurants, all within 15 minutes' walk.

Website: www.canarywharf.com

Instagram: @canarywharflondon @eastwintergarden @woodwharf
Twitter: @YourCanaryWharf; @CanaryWharfGrp @Level39CW, @Wood_Wharf

For further information, please contact:

Press Office
Canary Wharf Group plc
T: 020 7418 2166
E: pressoffice@canarywharf.com

WHARF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.