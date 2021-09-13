Canary Wharf Group: CWG Investment Holdings Half Year Results - 13.09.21

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CWG Investment Holdings is pleased to announce that it has today posted its half year results on its bond investor website.

An investor call will be hosted via WebEx for bond holders on Friday 17th September at 09.30 am to present the results with a brief Q&A session to follow. Interested parties will need to register on the website here in order to join the call.

About Canary Wharf Group

Canary Wharf Group (CWG) is the developer of the largest urban regeneration project in Europe. CWG develops, manages and currently owns interests in approximately 7.7 million square feet of office space, 0.9 million square feet of retail and over 1,000 Build to Rent apartments.

CWG is the largest sustainable developer in the UK with over 11 million square feet of sustainable certified buildings. CWG also excels operationally as it has purchased 100% electricity from renewable sources since 2012 and sent zero waste to landfill since 2009.

CWG has created a 24/7 city where people can live/work/play on the Canary Wharf estate and enjoy all the benefits: great transport links, access to green spaces and waterside living; and a wide range of amenities including an award-winning arts and events programme. Canary Wharf's retail offering comprises over 300 shops, including grocery stores, pharmacies, health clubs, bars and restaurants, all within 15 minutes' walk.

