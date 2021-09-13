Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company is to restart the channel sampling program in the West Contact Zone on the Thundercloud property. The program was forced to be suspended in the summer due the fire restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Nature Resources and Forestry to avoid wildfires in northwest Ontario. Prior to the suspension, all of the preparation work required for channel sampling, such as striping, trenching and washing, were completed, the remaining work is expected to be completed within days. The assay data from the trenching program will be evaluated to determine drill targets in the West Contact Zone later in the season.

About Thundercloud Property

The Thundercloud Property is located in the central Wabigoon greenstone belt in Western Ontario, 47 kilometres southwest of Dryden. The geological setting is comparable to the Abitibi belt in Eastern Ontario but Thundercloud is much less explored. The Wabigoon belt contains numerous gold showings, several deposits and high grade historic past producers. Regionally, exploration results indicate excellent potential to define bulk-tonnage orogenic gold mineralization as close to 30 M oz of gold have been discovered in recent years, including several large-scale mining operations nearby.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in greenstone belts in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. Currently, the 70% owned Hatu Qi2 gold mine in the Tien Shan Gold belt, Xinjiang, China, is in legal dispute with Xinjiang Non-Ferrous Industrial Metals Group and its subsidiary Western Region Gold Co. Ltd.. For more information, please visit Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

