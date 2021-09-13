Grasshopper Farms Brings Michigan Cannabis Business Leaders Together

-- CEO of Michigan's Newest Cannabis Farm Calls on Industry to Move Away from Proprietary Mindset: "Let's Help Each Other" --

PAW PAW, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / More than 180 people turned out for a recent open house and dinner at Grasshopper Farms as the farm built and operated by local Michiganders opened its doors with guided tours, networking and a call for less secrecy as the Michigan cannabis community expands.

"I don't know that any other farm has done this, but at Grasshopper Farms we are a family and we are welcoming you into our family today," founder and CEO Will Bowden said in welcoming the visitors. Bowden stressed the importance of education about what the cannabis industry is, and perhaps more importantly, what it is not.

"Let's start by holding hands and helping each other in this industry that's just exploding right now," he said.

"Michigan is the number three market and I think we're on track to take on number two, Colorado," Bowden said. "Colorado, I think you're great, but you have 5 million people and we have 10 million and we're also a tourist destination."

Michigan's newest cannabis farm operates on more than 80 acres with 5,000 outdoor, sun-nourished plants tended to by a team of 100% former Michigan caregivers.

The open house event included tours and conversations with the Grasshopper Farms team. A VIP reception featured a CBD-infused 6-course dinner prepared by Chef Rodney of Deliciously Dope TV.

Those in attendance represented a range of Michigan companies and organizations, including: cannabis cultivation and extraction company 7ENGINES; Bella Sol Wellness Centers; Yuma Way; MEDfarms; Sunset Coast Provisions; Pinnacle Emporium; Michigan Supply and Provisions; Gatsby Cannabis, Greem Koi, Redbud Roots and others.

A team of women from Cloud Cannabis Co. commended Grasshopper Farms for the education and outreach. "A lot of companies don't invite people to their growth facilities and this was eye-opening to see another side of the business," according to a Cloud spokeswoman.

Chef Rodney of Deliciously Dope TV, left, with Grasshopper CEO Will Bowden

"I have seen so much weed and Grasshopper's plants are without exception the healthiest, happiest, most robust and cleanest that I have ever seen grown outdoors in Michigan," said Dean St. Peter, co-founder of the Arcanna cannabis company and dispensary in Ionia.

"This is a beautiful facility, and just the fact that they brought so many people together in the community makes this whole event revolutionary," said Zain Sheikh of Consume Cannabis Company in Ionia. "I know there are politics with certain companies, and some people don't want to meet other people, but breaking down those barriers and being open and transparent is something I am seeing for the first time here with a vendor," he said. "The way this all went down today was crazy, it was amazing."

About Grasshopper Farms

Grasshopper Farms is proud to employ 100% former Michigan caregiver farmers. With more than 60 years of combined growing expertise on our team, we pledge to deliver the best plants, products, and experience. Offering 30+ strains of premium, sun-grown cannabis, come visit us at the farm and see for yourself. For more information visit https://www.grasshopperfarmsmichigan.com/

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Davis

Clapp 360

jeff@clapp360.com

SOURCE: Grasshopper Farms

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/663822/Grasshopper-Farms-Brings-Michigan-Cannabis-Business-Leaders-Together