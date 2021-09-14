Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Aquaporin A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Aquaporin has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 15 September 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061555109 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Aquaporin --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,079,301 shares (DKK 10,079,301) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 51,500 shares (DKK 51,500) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 10,130,801 shares (DKK 10,130,801) --------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: DKK 119.86 - 38,500 shares DKK 20.00 - 13,000 shares --------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AQP --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 228228 --------------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015337