SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 14 September 2021 at 9:00 am
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Becasse AS)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Becasse AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Wahlroos, Björn
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20210913152148_5
Transaction date: 2021-09-13
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,135,000 Unit price: 43.99 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,135,000 Volume weighted average price: 43.99 EUR
In total, all disposals reported above are 1,135,000 shares.
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com