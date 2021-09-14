- (PLX AI) - Pandora targets organic growth of 5-7% CAGR during 2021-2023.
- • Analysts at Danske expected mid to high single digits, while Sydbank expected 5%
- • Pandora aims for total revenue growth CAGR is expected to be 6-8%, lifting revenue to DKK 24.8-26.2 billion in 2023
- • Pandora says EBIT margin is expected to increase to 25-27% in 2023
- • SEB expected above 24%, while Sydbank expected 26%
- • Pandora invests DKK 1 billion in expanding manufacturing capacity by around 60%, the majority of it being built in Vietnam
- • Says long-term ambition is to double revenue in the US and triple revenue in China, both from 2019 levels
- • Pandora says will continue building for a digital future. Today, 75% of Pandora's transactions are direct-to-consumer, and leveraging customer data will fuel future growth
- • Earlier, Pandora boosted its share buyback to DKK 3.5 billion from DKK 500 million previously
