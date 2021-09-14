A couple of years ago, the Australian state of Queensland became a beacon to advisory Energy Estate and international renewables developer RES Group. The Moah Creek Renewable Energy Project, the first stage of their gigawatt-scale plan, is now about to be introduced to the community.From pv magazine Australia Two hundred megawatts of solar, 400 MW of wind, and a minimum 600 MWh of battery energy storage - Energy Estate and Renewable Energy Systems (RES) are finally pushing forward with their planned 2 GW Central Queensland Power (CQP) development in Australia. Initial community drop-in information ...

